ReShape Lifesciences™ Announces Vernon Vincent to be Recognized as the Distinguished Industry Partner at the ASMBS 2022 LEAD Gala and Awards

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences™ (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that Vernon “Vern” Vincent, the company’s Senior Director, Global Professional Education and Medical Affairs, will be recognized as this year’s Distinguished Industry Partner at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2022 LEAD Gala and Awards, to be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.



“As one of the original developers of the Lap-Band® and a committed supporter of the Lap-Band® system for the past 30+ years, Vern is eminently deserving of this acknowledgment by the ASMBS, one of the industry’s most important and influential organizations,” stated Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “Vern’s recognition is also a testament to the positive impact that his commitment to professional education and the Lap-Band® has made, and continues to make, within the weight loss market. Recently, Vern presented the next-generation Lap-Band® Program and expanded awareness to a large number of key bariatric surgery providers at the ASMBS Leadership Academy and re-UNITED Meeting, reflective of renewed interest and opportunities for the Lap-Band® that we have not seen in many years.”

Mr. Vincent will follow-up from that meeting by facilitating training for the next generation of bariatric surgeons, including Bariatric Fellows, on the benefits of the Lap-Band® during a session at the upcoming ASMBS annual conference in June. He has already recertified over 40 surgeons this year, with more requesting refresher courses every week. In light of recently published data identifying weight regain and reflux as potential issues with Gastric Sleeve procedures and the renewed patient demand from ReShape’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing campaign, the company anticipates continued momentum in revitalizing the Lap-Band® as a desirable solution for potential bariatric patients who want to lose weight with a safe, adjustable, outpatient offered procedure and keep it off.

Mr. Vincent added, “Having dedicated the bulk of my professional life to the field of bariatric surgery and to educating the market about the proven benefits of the Lap-Band® system and its unique role in addressing the growing obesity epidemic, I am honored to be named as this year’s Distinguished Industry Partner, by the ASMBS. The introduction of the Lap-Band® Program DTC marketing campaign, backed by reshapecare™, our value-added virtual health and wellness platform, has resulted in increased demand for procedures and I remain focused on helping to drive awareness going forward.”

As one of the founding members of BioEnterics, which became part of Inamed Development Company, and working with a team of international bariatric surgeons, Mr. Vincent designed the Lap-Band® Adjustable Gastric Banding System, first used in September of 1993. Subsequently, he collaborated with the first surgeons to use the Lap-Band® in order to create a comprehensive surgical training program and was a key contributor to the clinical trials protocols that led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) premarket approval of the device. To date, there have now been more than one million Lap-Band® implants, worldwide. Mr. Vincent was the principal inventor of the Lap-Band®, which currently has patents in the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European markets, and has conducted Lap-Band® System training programs around the world

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements that we anticipate continued momentum in revitalizing the Lap-Band® and increased demand for procedures. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com