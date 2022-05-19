Trust Stamp partners with IdRamp to transform multi-factor biometric authentication

Atlanta, GA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, announces a partnership with IdRamp, a leader in decentralized identity orchestration products and services. Together, they will launch an innovative biometric multi-factor authentication (“MFA”) offering that can be augmented with a range of leading access management, social sign-on, and bring-your-own identity services, all through IdRamp’s no-code platform.

Built on the Company’s advanced biometric tokenization technology, Trust Stamp’s transformative approach to Biometric MFA TM streamlines trust assurance with a simple selfie. With a global rise in cybercrime associated with digital operations, the high security and ease of use of Biometric MFATM make it a powerful addition to authentication processes at all levels of risk, from standard account access to financial transaction authentication.

Paralleling Trust Stamp’s streamlined privacy-first identity offerings, IdRamp delivers dynamic Zero Trust identity orchestration through passwordless credentials on a no-code basis. Organizations can leverage leading identity solutions across providers from one location, enabling rapid custom implementation of robust multi-factor authentication flows. IdRamp simplifies identity orchestration across disparate systems to strengthen and accelerate identity assurance.

Trust Stamp Chief Commercial Officer Kinny Chan comments, “IdRamp uniquely complements Trust Stamp’s own Biometric MFA and custom end-to-end identity workflow solutions with a platform that enables frictionless migration between identity providers. By unifying top identity services in one no-code platform, IdRamp delivers the best in identity authentication while addressing complex and evolving assurance needs across individual touchpoints for efficient, fraud-resistant digital operations.

Trust Stamp’s biometric authentication and tokenization technology delivered through IdRamp’s platform fills a pressing market need for robust security, flexibility, and speed in establishing trust. This partnership expands the reach of our biometric technology to deliver meaningful value to IdRamp’s impressive client base. With a shared focus on data privacy, protection, security, and usability, we look forward to our continued strategic work with the IdRamp team.”

IdRamp CEO Mike Vesey comments, “Our customers manage digital ID across a wide variety of disparate environments. They need robust fraud protection that is flexible and easy to use. Trust Stamp transforms digital identity with world class biometric security, bullet proof data protection, and state-of-the-art fraud detection. Combined with IdRamp’s decentralized orchestration platform, Trust Stamp will plug and play into any combination of multi-cloud, multi-IDP, and even Web3.0 environments. This powerful combination provides unmatched agility and superior Zero Trust fraud protection for any digital ecosystem. Zero code, no passwords, and no expensive, slow-moving migrations required.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp , the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

About IdRamp

IdRamp provides identity orchestration for a multi-cloud, decentralized, Web3.0 world. We automate the composable enterprise so your organization can deploy applications and services wherever you want, using the identity features you need. IdRamp provides Zero Trust control over disparate multi-cloud environments, ID systems and applications. Combine traditional identity management with the latest web3.0 innovation and blockchain identity. Design distinct user experiences with any combination of features, including biometrics, fraud detection, MFA, document proofing and much more. IdRamp is built on open standards. As a founding and steering member of the Trust Over IP Foundation, Linux Foundation Cardea project, Indico trustee and node operator, and Sovrin network steward, IdRamp is committed to open source interoperability for state-of-the-art security, privacy and agility.

