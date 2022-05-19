ARHT Media Announces Retirement of Rick Blum and Appointment of Hanna Ayyad as New CFO

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, today announced Hanna Ayyad will be joining ARHT Media as its new CFO effective May 19, 2022, concurrent with the retirement of current CFO Rick Blum.



Hanna was most recently CFO of Silfab Solar Inc., the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium-quality solar panels, where he joined the company as employee #2 and oversaw a variety of departments as the company went from start-up to become the second-largest Solar manufacturer in North America with three large scale facilities and over 650 employees. Hanna was instrumental in overseeing the recent sale of a significant stake in the business to private equity investors. As CFO, Hanna was responsible for financial reporting, banking, and treasury, in addition to providing supporting roles in IT, HR, procurement and legal. Hanna’s past work experience also includes consulting on international ventures, marketing and sales in the technology field, and operations in the agricultural industry.

“I am very happy to be joining ARHT Media as its new CFO at this very exciting time in the Company’s evolution. My years of experience in working with small growing companies will assist me in this role and I look forward to contributing to ARHT’s future. In taking on this position, I believe ARHT’s technology has only scratched the surface of where it can go and I am very much looking forward to this exciting opportunity,” stated Hanna Ayyad.

“I want to welcome Hanna to the ARHT Media team and am looking forward to the positive contribution that he will certainly make,” stated Larry O’Reilly, ARHT Media CEO. “I am excited to be working with Hanna as we both share in the long-term goal of turning ARHT Media into the world’s largest hologram and digital content company. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Rick for all his incredible contributions to ARHT Media over these past years. Rick has been COO and CFO since February of 2018. Rick will be retiring in Q2, 2022 once the smooth transition to Hanna is completed and we wish him the very best in this next chapter of his life.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresenceTM technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global StageTM, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.