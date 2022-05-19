Tata Consultancy Services Drives Data Democratization with Qlik

MUMBAI, India, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has been recognized at Qlik’s Global Transformation Awards 2022. The award ceremony, held at the annual partner and customer QlikWorld event recognizes customers who are leveraging Active Intelligence ™ through Qlik for transformation and impact.



TCS has partnered with Qlik to democratize data and optimize business processes in one of Qlik’s largest analytics transformation projects in Asia Pacific. Impacting 20,000 decision-makers across 70 departments globally, TCS set up a platform for data democratization while saving US$2 million per year in resource costs.

360-Degree View of the Customer

TCS enables the world’s largest businesses to transform digitally. With a growing global customer base that contributes US$25.7 billion in revenues annually, the company faced soaring data volumes and multiple data silos. To solve this challenge, TCS, in partnership with Qlik, built a holistic, self-service knowledge and insights discovery platform to offer employees self-service business intelligence with intuitive visual analytics via the cloud.

Using over 700 Qlik Sense dashboards, TCS has improved the availability of critical information for business functions, including Business Development and Sales, Project Delivery & Managed Services, Talent Management & Resources, Customer Service, Marketing and Finance & Finance Operations. The platform analyzes customer data, giving employees highly contextual information including customer advocacy and feedback via mobile devices in real-time. With this information, TCS can build a 360-degree view of the customer and their experience, make decisions rapidly anytime and anywhere, and offer personalized services for their customers.

Accelerating Business Agility and Efficiency

TCS also achieved 100% automation in data collection and report generation, saving thousands of hours each year and reducing data storage requirements by 90%. Qlik’s Insight Advisor, its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for advanced analytics, helps TCS aggregate and visualize data and combine it with market insights. With this approach, TCS gains visibility into its operations, allowing the company to make informed recommendations, like tailoring targets for the sales team, to improve outcomes in each market.

Most recently, TCS also partnered with Qlik to enable tracking and proactive measures for its COVID vaccination efforts for more than 400,000 employees.

“The solution has elevated nearly every aspect of our business with end-to-end real-time data integration and analytics. With our Qlik partnership, we have benefitted from a highly automated and secure cloud analytics foundation, enabling us to make smart decisions that enhance our experience for our customers at US$2 million lower costs,” said Sandip Musne, Head-TCS Data Office Visual Analytics, Tata Consultancy Services.

“While Tata Consultancy Services is guiding their customers on their digital transformation journeys, in parallel they have also been on their own journey to becoming more data-driven,” said Poornima Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships and Chief of Staff to CEO at Qlik. “By embedding cloud analytics and insights capabilities throughout Tata Consultancy Services’ business, Qlik is supporting the company’s journey towards Active Intelligence by driving productivity, efficiency, and a better customer experience.”

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an end-to-end cloud platform that delivers real-time data integration and analytics solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has partnered with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for more than 50 years. A subsidiary of the Tata Group, TCS employs over 592,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in its fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021.

© 2022 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Media Contact:

Shelina Mahtani

Shelina.Mahtani@qlik.com

+65 9127 8804