eMagin Corporation Wins People’s Choice Award at Display Week 2022 for Best New Display Technology

eMagin’s Direct Patterned OLED Microdisplay Has Brightness of Over 10,000 Nits



Company’s Direct Patterning Display (dPd™) Technology Platform Capable of Higher Levels of Brightness, Contrast and Resolution for Next Generation of AR/VR Products

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it received a People’s Choice Award for “Best New Display Technology” at Display Week 2022, the 59th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition of the Society for Information Display. Thousands of display enthusiasts from around the world voted in what was Display Week’s third annual People's Choice Awards. The award recognizes the Company’s direct patterned single-stack OLED microdisplay, which is capable of over 10,000 candela per square meter (cd/m2), or nits, of maximum luminance.

“We are thrilled and honored to have received this award, which reflects our technological leadership in OLED microdisplays for AR/VR, as well as the hard work of the eMagin team in pursuing our product roadmap,” said Andrew Sculley, CEO of eMagin Corporation. “Display Week is the world’s leading event for emerging electronic display and visual information technologies; its participants represent the savviest and most forward-thinking members of our industry, which makes this award all the more special.”

“Our Direct Patterning Display (dPd™) technology can be applied to any resolution OLED microdisplay, and we believe it is the best display platform for the next generation of AR/VR applications,” said Amal Ghosh, eMagin’s chief operating officer. “We have 21 foundational patents and utility applications for dPd that encompass OLED patterning, processes, and equipment. We expect our upcoming R&D milestones will include tandem OLED structures to further improve the brightness, contrast, and resolution of our OLED microdisplays.”

At Display Week, eMagin demonstrated its 10,000 cd/m2 single-stack, full-color, direct-patterned OLED microdisplay. The Company is conducting ongoing research and development activity with displays of even higher brightness, displays of different configurations, tandem architecture, and others as part of its roadmap to keep building the world’s brightest OLED microdisplays. The Company is in active discussions with tier-one consumer companies, industrial and military customers to bring best-in-class OLED technology for VR, AR, night-vision, range-finder, medical laser, surgical, helmet, and hunting scope applications.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Contact:

eMagin Corporation

Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7900

investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Manganaro

617-542-5300

eman@investorrelations.com



