Sentieo Adds Content From GLG, the World’s Insight Network

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo , maker of a leading AI-powered financial intelligence platform specifically designed for the research needs of investors, today announced a partnership with GLG to further expand Sentieo’s library of data and content sources. GLG is the World’s Insight Network, connecting decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity. Its network of experts represents the world’s largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. This new partnership significantly enhances the breadth and depth of Sentieo’s content library, powering the strategic investment decisions of joint customers worldwide. To learn more about the value of expert network content for investment research, join our webinar on June 1, 2022 .



The addition of GLG’s exclusive content, including teleconference transcripts, webcasts led by global subject matter experts, market-driven conversations, and company analyses, expands Sentieo’s robust library of data sources and gives customers direct access to some of the most sought-after insights. GLG content on Sentieo will be available to GLG clients exclusively.

“GLG’s clients are increasingly consuming more content through more varied channels to gain the insights they need to get ahead,” said Jenifer Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer, GLG. “We are excited to partner with Sentieo to extend our ability to provide our clients with timely, relevant and valuable insights through a diverse set of offerings that fit seamlessly into their workflows.”

GLG joins thousands of Sentieo content partners and providers around the globe dedicated to arming today’s analysts with relevant documents and data to support more strategic investment decisions. Steadfast in its mission to make financial research an advantage instead of a burden, Sentieo will continue to expand its content partner ecosystem, bolstering its document database to reflect all relevant industry research, company filings, news, presentations, transcripts, and more to power the world’s investment decisions.

“We are thrilled to partner with GLG and offer customers access to premier expert insights and data to better inform strategic investment decisions,” said Dan Kean, Head of Partnerships, Sentieo. “Our partnership underscores our commitment to empowering fundamental research teams with the data, tools, and resources needed to more efficiently conduct research and more quickly uncover winning insights for the benefit of their clients.”

Sentieo streamlines workflows by uniquely applying machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to the search process, empowering investment analysts to quickly and confidently surface alpha-driving insights. Unlike point solutions with rudimentary keyword search capabilities, Sentieo uses AI to surface concepts, themes, and context from documents. Further streamlining analyst research workflow, Sentieo’s NLP Topic and Sector Heatmap provides a deeper, visual understanding of the sentiment and business drivers for an organization or group of companies in a sector.

Customers can also create dedicated watchlists for specific companies and alerts for automated surveillance of company, market, or industry trends. As customers find relevant content, they can highlight, comment, and tag research to organize and share across teams more easily. An integrated platform powered by AI, Sentieo eliminates the time-consuming, manual work traditionally associated with financial research and frees analysts to focus instead on what they do best – delivering the investment strategies needed to win.

About Sentieo

Sentieo, an AlphaSense company, provides the first financial intelligence platform specifically designed for the research needs of investors. Sentieo’s AI-powered financial search engine aggregates internal and external content into a single shared workspace for a more efficient research process. Over 1,000 global customers, including 800 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 companies, use Sentieo to surface, visualize, and share the insights that give them an edge. For more information, visit sentieo.com .

About GLG

GLG is the world’s insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity. Our network of experts is the world’s largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day. Visit GLGinsights.com.



