For many stroke patients, if timely and effective rehabilitation training and treatment can be obtained, the patients' limb movement can be restored to realize their self-care ability. However, the traditional rehabilitation training therapy needs to match auxiliary rehabilitation training institutions and medical staff guidance, and different rehabilitation training conditions need to match the auxiliary rehabilitation medical equipment, and medical staff skills and clinical experience requirements are very high, due to the shortage of medical staff and rehabilitation patients, cause individual patients rehabilitation training time is limited, which lead to patients miss the best rehabilitation training time. Because of the current supply and demand imbalance between rehabilitation doctors and patients, new rehabilitation treatment has been introduced into the rehabilitation medical field, with the development of computer technology, and the gradual development of virtual reality has been rapidly caused the medical experts and scholars to attach great importance to and gradually apply virtual reality technology in rehabilitation training, so virtual reality rehabilitation technology arises at the historic moment.

Virtual reality technology is widely used in education, entertainment, medical care, and other fields due to its interaction, immersion, and conception. In the medical field, virtual reality can provide patients with an immersive rehabilitation experience, and human-computer interaction technology can greatly improve the rehabilitation efficacy of patients. Scientists who are from WIMI Hologram Academy of WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), discussed the virtual reality rehabilitation technology with the limb movement function rehabilitation training of stroke patients as an example.

Virtual reality technology is constantly applied in the rehabilitation training of patients, on the one hand, it reduces the traditional assisted exercise treatment mainly based on rehabilitation doctors while avoiding the irregular problems; on the other hand, it drives the consciousness of active rehabilitation training to some extent, enabling rehabilitation training in a comfortable environment. Virtual reality technology is constantly applied in rehabilitation training, also mainly reflected in its can provide other based on auxiliary mechanical training can not provide perception and enjoyment, can make the patient in the process of rehabilitation training appear more natural, have a sense of achievement, virtual reality technology into rehabilitation treatment will be an important direction in the field of future rehabilitation.

Clinical studies have shown that, through timely and active rehabilitation training, most stroke patients can recover their simple limb movement ability, and even recover. The traditional recovery treatment of stroke is based on reflex or graded motor control, which mainly relies on rehabilitation doctors to manually assist patient rehabilitation training. The progress and formulation of rehabilitation training cannot be effectively guaranteed, which often makes patients miss the more serious consequences due to the best treatment period. Regarding the individual variability of convalescent stroke patients, Electroencephalography (EEG) and Electromyography (sEMG) signals can reflect the motor functional status of different individuals in real-time, Patient physiological status was obtained by analyzing B- EMG signals, And as feedback adaptive adjust the virtual scene is difficult, Not only can improve the patients' initiative and self-confidence in rehabilitation training, And to avoid secondary injuries caused by training under fatigue, Ensure the safety of rehabilitation training, Make the rehabilitation training more intelligent and humanized, promote the clinical and practical process of virtual reality technology, To alleviate the shortage of rehabilitation doctors and the lack of assisted training of rehabilitation robots, It has important economic and social value.

The traditional recovery treatment of stroke is based on classification or reflex motion control, mainly relying on rehabilitation doctors to manually assist patient rehabilitation training, rehabilitation training cannot be effectively guaranteed, thus affecting the rehabilitation effect.

Common rehabilitation sports function training based on virtual reality technology mainly includes the corresponding game scene in the process of rehabilitation training, so that patients have some fun in the rehabilitation training process, but it is still difficult to mobilize patients' active participation consciousness and self-confidence. At the same time, due to the lack of evaluation strategy for the patients' physiological state, patients have fatigue in the rehabilitation process, prone to accidents and secondary injuries, which limits the clinical promotion and application of virtual reality technology.

The system workflow is as follows:

(1)Stroke patients combined with rehabilitation training with a virtual rehabilitation system, synchronously collect EEG & EMG signals from stroke patients and wirelessly sent them to the PC end.

(2) The PC terminal obtains EEG & EMG signals and carries out the signal preprocessing in the early stage. On the one hand, the feature vector based on the sEMG motion pattern is extracted to realize the effective characterization of the movement pattern of stroke patients; On the other hand, EMG fatigue index and EEG fatigue index were extracted as the characteristic vectors of exercise fatigue evaluation, to effectively depict the fatigue degree of stroke patients.

(3) Send the motion mode feature vector to the intelligent classifier 1 for motion mode classification, and control the virtual rehabilitation training scene according to the classification results.

(4) The s EMG fatigue index and EEG fatigue index are sent to the intelligent classifier 2 for fatigue classification and adjust the difficulty of the virtual rehabilitation training scene according to the classification results. The system overcomes the shortcomings of current rehabilitation training, not only realizing human-computer interaction based on virtual scene to get rid of physical rehabilitation training, reduce or enhance the rehabilitation training intensity and avoid secondary damage caused by improper training.

