Allogene Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Pre-Clinical Data Highlighting Improved Anti-Tumor Activity of Donor-Derived Allogeneic CAR T Cells at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Cells Derived from Healthy, Younger Donors were More Abundant with Greater Fitness and Cancer Killing Potential Than Cells Derived from Patients with Cancer



Findings Underscore Potential of Allogeneic CAR T Products to Improve Patient Outcomes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today will present preclinical findings evaluating the characteristics and function of donor-derived allogeneic CAR T cells. Data showed that cells from a diverse set of younger donors had improved characteristics and better in vitro anti-tumor activity compared to cells from older donors. The study also showed that cells from patients with certain cancers generally performed suboptimally based on functional assays and often could not be used to generate viable CAR T therapies. The findings will be presented during an oral session at the 2022 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting (ASGCT) at 10:45am ET.

“These results further support the benefits and characteristics of allogeneic CAR T cells produced from healthy donors and the potential for AlloCAR Ts to improve patient outcomes,” said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Allogene. “Cells derived from healthy, younger donors were more abundant, with greater fitness and cancer killing potential and have the potential to eliminate the risk of manufacturing failures seen with autologous CAR T therapies.”



The study evaluated the characteristics and performance of CAR T cells derived from healthy donors aged 19 to 62, comparing the healthy donor cells to those derived from patients with cancer. Based on the analysis, CAR T cells produced from younger donors had stronger T cell phenotypes and better in vitro anti-tumor activity cytotoxicity compared to older donors. The expression of specific exhaustion and activation markers was also correlated with increased donor age and in vitro anti-tumor activity decreased with donor age. Regardless of age, the CAR T cells derived from healthy donors performed better and had a lower manufacturing failure rate compared to those derived from patients with cancer.

Creating allogeneic CAR T cells from healthy donors reduces product variability; reduces the risk of manufacturing failures; and enables treatment within days, eliminating the need for bridging chemotherapy. This study provides additional evidence that younger, healthy donors may improve product characteristics and potency compared to older donors.

Allogene currently has four clinical programs underway investigating the potential of AlloCAR T product candidates for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B cell lymphoma, RR multiple myeloma and advanced renal cell carcinoma.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the potential of allogeneic CAR T cells derived from healthy, younger donors to be more abundant, with greater fitness and cancer killing potential than autologous CAR T cells; the potential of allogeneic CAR T cells to improve patient outcomes; the ability to progress clinical trials of AlloCAR T™ product candidates; and the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ products. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

