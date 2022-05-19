EXL names Anita Mahon head of EXL Health

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that it has named Anita Mahon Executive Vice President and Business Head of its EXL Health business unit. In this role, Mahon will work closely with healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers and life sciences companies to develop data-led strategies that transform healthcare delivery, payment and management. She will also continue to serve as a member of EXL’s Executive Committee.



Previously serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Mahon has played a central role in shaping the trajectory of EXL’s healthcare business over her past two plus years with the company. An architect of the EXL Health brand identity, Mahon has been instrumental in leveraging EXL’s strengths in data, analytics and cloud to spur new innovation in the areas of healthcare payment integrity, care management, patient data analytics and revenue cycle management. Mahon joined EXL in March of 2020 from IBM, where she was Vice President, Data, Strategy & Portfolio Officer for the Watson Health business.

“Anita made her presence felt at EXL immediately and she has not stopped pushing us to challenge ourselves, look deeper and find better ways to help our clients solve incredibly complex problems in every industry,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EXL. “With her vast experience in healthcare and her tremendous understanding of our strengths and bold growth strategy, Anita is the ideal person to help us drive our healthcare clients’ transformation agendas.”

Building her career at the intersection of healthcare IT and business strategy, Mahon is a pioneer in the use of AI-powered analytics, real-world patient data and sophisticated software to transform all aspects of healthcare from patient engagement to payment integrity. She joined IBM through its 2016 acquisition of Truven Health Analytics, where she held several leadership roles over the course of a decade, serving most recently as Chief Strategy Officer.

“EXL has continually set itself apart by not only delivering world class technology, but by also immersing itself deep into the inner workings of its clients’ businesses, bringing a level of domain expertise and appreciation for real-world challenges that is all too rare in today’s healthcare technology ecosystem,” said Mahon. “I look forward to the opportunity to unlock the full potential of EXL’s strengths to drive meaningful improvements throughout healthcare.”

Anita holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, an MS in Computer Science from Columbia University, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Manhattan College.

For more information on EXL Health, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 39,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

