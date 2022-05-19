Conduent Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for Second Consecutive Year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best 500 Employers for Diversity 2022” for the second consecutive year.



In collaboration with market research firm Statista, Forbes identified the Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey of over 60,000 Americans working for businesses with more than 1,000 employees.

“Conduent continues to make progress on our commitment to a diverse and inclusive culture. Our ranking on the top 500 Forbes list for the second consecutive year recognizes the work we are doing to ensure all of our associates feel they can be themselves and are valued for their contributions,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and CEO. “Our company and our clients benefit from a culture that seeks and values diverse experiences, perspectives and backgrounds.”

Those surveyed by Forbes were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also feature the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives and diversity among the board and executives.

The America’s Best 500 Employers for Diversity 2022 recognition is the latest diversity and inclusion accolade for Conduent. The company scored a perfect 100 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Equality Index in January, and was recognized as a Best Company for Women and Diversity by Comparably in 2021.

To learn more about Conduent’s approach to diversity and inclusion, visit https://www.conduent.com/diversity-and-inclusion/.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com .

