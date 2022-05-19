Supply Chain Innovator Verusen Scores Three Awards, Continues Accelerated Growth and Momentum

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the global supply chain intelligence innovator, today announced it has received three awards recognizing its leadership, accelerated growth, and positive impact on the supply chain industry.



Verusen was recognized as an Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter , one of the city’s fastest-growing private companies. The company was ranked #16 overall and #2 in the Manufacturing / Supply Chain category. To qualify for the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter list, companies headquartered in greater Atlanta had to have over $1 million in 2021 revenue and over 50% 2-year growth in sales.

Verusen was honored for the third year in a row as a Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia for its contribution to innovation and economic growth within the state of Georgia’s technology sector.

Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO, was named a Deeds, not Words Leadership Award nominee at the 2022 Supply Chain & Procurement Awards . This distinction goes to individuals who exemplify vision, inspiration, coordination, perseverance, and empathy.

“From our inception, our purpose has been to revolutionize the supply chain industry. It's an honor to be recognized as we continue to scale and reinvent how business gets done,” said Paul Noble, Founder and CEO of Verusen. Every day, we continue to prove our value with our innovative AI platform, diverse and inclusive workplace culture, and approach to sustainability.”

Verusen leverages deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help global brands control risk, attain supply chain resiliency, and improve economies for their operations. Verusen raised $25 million in Series B funding earlier this year after the company raised $8 million in its Series A round in the previous year.

The Series B funds are being used to accelerate Verusen’s global footprint, hire exceptional talent, and further build out its AI-driven technology platform, expanding its reach in both the Indirect MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) and Direct Materials space.

Verusen is an award-winning employer. The company was named a leader in four distinct categories by Powderkeg , a digital community, and job-matching platform: Top Tech Companies , Best Tech Companies to Work For , Best Remote Companies To Work For , and Companies with the Best Work-Life Balance .

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems in order to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply & inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .