Gildable: New Digital Trading Card Platform Turns Instagram Posts Into Digital Collectables With Perks and Utilities

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildable Inc. is launching its revolutionary blockchain-powered platform that enables anyone with an Instagram account to create and sell NFT-backed trading cards that come with associated perks and utilities.

Gildable has already garnered the attention of artists and stars such as The Bachelor's Peter Weber, iconic actress Mariel Hemingway, Ohio State Basketball alum and TikTok star Jimmy Sotos, hyper-realism artist Mike Dargas, and award-winning actor Jeremy Sumpter. Gildable has also partnered with the American Red Cross to create philanthropic Gildable packs, which feature Robin Thicke, Dylan McDermott, Jane Seymour, Chris Maloney, and others. In the coming months, Gildable will collaborate with A-list athletes, celebrities, influencers, and brands, while also working with Ukrainian stars to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

To create Gildable packs, creators first choose seven Instagram posts that they want to turn into NFT-backed cards. Then they choose the price of each card pack, the number of card packs to mint, and what perks and utilities to tie to rare cards. Collectors then purchase the packs directly from their creators. Alternatively, collectors can purchase individual cards from other collectors on the Gildable Card Marketplace.

Unlike other Web3 platforms, Gildable does not require a cryptocurrency wallet or any blockchain knowledge. Purchases are made using debit or credit cards, and payouts are made to user bank accounts.

"Gildable cards seamlessly bridge the worlds of social capital and financial capital," says Brody West, Gildable CTO. "Card creators can easily monetize their social capital, and card collectors can have a stake in the success of their favorite people. Furthermore, the directness of the card creation and collection processes facilitates genuine creator-collector connections through perks, utilities, and the cards themselves." He continues, "Making Gildable packs is free. We encourage everyone to make their own."

CEO Chris Breed is a veteran entrepreneur who has been called "The King of Hollywood" by the Los Angeles Times. Others on the business team have run marketing campaigns for Marvel, Disney, Coca-Cola, and more.

CTO Brody West is an MIT alumnus and former principal at cryptocurrency venture capital firm Pantera Capital. The rest of the technical team is largely MIT alumni.

Gildable's launch fortuitously occurs days after Instagram announced that it will be rolling out a feature to display NFTs on the platform. This will provide a great way for collectors to showcase their Gildable cards to their Instagram audiences.

