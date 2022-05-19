Basis Technologies Names Ad Tech Investment Leader Jeff Coon as Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced the addition of Jeff Coon as chief strategy officer. Jeff Coon will lead the evaluation and nurturing of investments that can support Basis Technologies’ long-term growth. He brings more than two decades of experience in building strategy and orchestrating alliances in software and advertising industries. Prior to Basis Technologies, Coon was managing director at investment bank Progress Partners, where he collaborated with digital advertising enterprises and advised on strategy, funding, and mergers and acquisitions.



Coon has led advertising technology enterprises, most recently as VP of strategy and global alliances at InMobi, an international mobile marketing platform. Before that, he served as head of business development at Quantcast, which he joined following its acquisition of the company he founded, MakeGood Software. Coon began the advertising chapter of his career working at automotive ad network CarDomain. Prior to venturing into advertising technology, he spent many years in enterprise software, spanning companies such as Microsoft and startups pioneering web services and web communications. He is a graduate of the University of Washington.

“The enduring value of Basis Technologies is contingent upon our continued efforts to solve market complexity through technology. Jeff Coon’s vision to improve our industry has been forged from his coalesced leadership experiences in sales, business development, and technology innovation,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO, Basis Technologies. “Our team is fortunate to add Jeff’s unique skills and capabilities built from 20+ years at the intersection of software, advertising, and identity.”

Since its inception in 2001, Basis Technologies has been steadfast in its mission to solve the complexity of media buying, which involves multiple stages, dozens of teams, and several third-party vendors to manage the end-to-end process. Its SaaS Basis platform is a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Basis provides a comprehensive selection of unique buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Coon will look to strengthen the company’s business and technology foundation for years to come.

“I believe Basis Technologies has the opportunity to guide advertising technology’s market trajectory over the next few years, with automation and industry health as its foundation. Our organization is poised to positively affect the ad ecosystem’s evolution,” said Jeff Coon. “With our robust technology for unifying media, automation, intelligence, and business management, we can be a key component for a future where marketing teams, platforms, and processes across the globe are connected.”

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as ‘Centro,’ is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

