Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will follow at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).



The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11838

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.



Conference line (audio only): 1-800-748-2715

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation

For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22018780).

Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com