Stonebranch Named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps Report

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in April 2022 Gartner Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps report.*

“We feel honored to be recognized by Gartner as one of the orchestration-focused vendors in the field of DataOps,” said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. “The orchestration layer of DataOps is crucial to control and manage a large swath of tools that enable the enterprise to scale automation across complex data pipelines.”

Gartner defines DataOps as “an agile and collaborative data management practice focused on improving communication, integration, automation, observability, and operations of data flows between data managers and data consumers.”

In its Vendor Landscape for DataOps, Gartner classifies four categories of providers: Orchestration-Focused providers, Specialists, Servware (services and software) players, and Portfolio players. Stonebranch is identified as one of the orchestration-focused providers. As per the report, “Orchestration providers coordinate the heterogeneous data and analytics (D&A) tools that are currently deployed and offer foundational pipeline operations capabilities.”

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) integrates with any platform or application within a hybrid IT (on-premises and cloud) environment. Instead of replacing any existing specialized data management tools, it connects to them to centrally control event-based automation in real-time. In addition, UAC offers built-in managed file transfer (MFT) that’s fully encrypted, compressed, and fault-tolerant.

To learn more about the Stonebranch solution for DataOps orchestration, visit stonebranch.com/it-automation-solutions/big-data-pipeline-orchestration.





* “Gartner, Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps,” Robert Thanaraj, April 26, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.