Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Regional Study Report with Future Forecast on Size, Share, Top Players, Supply-Demand Scenario, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities to 2030

Brooklyn, New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “ Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Product Type (Reagent Kits, Sequencing Kits, Equipment), By Technique (Molecular Techniques (Nucleic acid amplification techniques, DNA sequencing and typing, Direct molecular probe techniques, Nucleic acid quantitation), Bacteriological Culture Technique, Biochemical Technique, Conventional Technique (Standard Plate Count, Membrane filters, Others)), By Test Type (ELISA, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Colonoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Others), By Pathogenic Group (Enterotoxigenic E. Coli (ETEC), Enteroinvasive E. Coli (EIEC), Verotoxin Producing E. Coli (EHEC), Enteropathogenic E. Coli (EPEC)), By End User (Hospital Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: @ https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/2346

Summarized Info Details Base Year: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2030 Key Geographies: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Market Segmentation: The global gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, technique, test type, pathogenic group, end-user, and region. Key Players: Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Luminex Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Seegene Inc, Genetic Signatures, Nanotek Inc, and Hologic Inc. Key Dynamics: Growing incidence of gastrointestinal infections and digestive diseases worldwide owing to unhealthy food habits, Soaring applications for technologically advanced molecular techniques for infection detection, and Increased expenditure on the healthcare sector. Market Size: US$ 725.8 Mn in 2030 CAGR (2021 -2028): XX%

Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Introduction

Gastrointestinal infections can be understood as bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections inducing gastroenteritis comprising both the small intestine and the stomach. The signs and symptoms of these gastrointestinal infections comprise abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. The elderly, young children and immuno-compromised patients are considered more prone and at the highest risk for such severe complications and chronic disease. Factors such as lack of water supplies, poor sanitation, and soaring globalization of food transport systems all make them susceptible to the formation of enormous epidemics of food and waterborne outbreaks of gastrointestinal infections and disorders. The diagnosis and affirmation of these gastrointestinal infections is likely to be carried out by means of several laboratory tests and point-of-care tests.

Notably, gastrointestinal infections, particularly diarrheal diseases, are accountable for significant morbidity and mortality all across the world. The quick diagnosis and timely and appropriate treatment are for that reason necessary in these circumstances. The high prevalence of gastrointestinal infections among the population, worldwide, owing to poor eating habits and unhealthy diets is primarily projected to thrust the market growth in the near future. In addition to that, the rapid growth in the prevalence of diarrhea due to factors like unseemly sanitation facilities, the inadequacy of appropriate medical facilities, and unhygienic behavior of people, particularly in emerging economies, is also estimated to hold a major role in accelerating the growth of the global gastrointestinal infection testing market in the coming years.

Growing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Infections and Digestive Diseases Worldwide Owing to Unhealthy Food Habits

Intestines are essentially a vital component of the digestive system. Aside from assisting assimilation and soaking up of foods, they also facilitate in building immunity. The intestinal microbiome is basically an intricate system comprising of an infinite number of microorganisms and bacteria that help in the immersion of nutrients and yield energy, whilst safeguarding the human body from viruses and injurious bacteria. Having said that, swift improvement and modernization of lifestyle along with ill dietary habits have paved its way to an enormous change in the working of the intestinal system. In point of fact, a novel study contends that the freshly adapted dietary and sanitary habits is likely to have paved the way to a decline in the bacteria 'Prevotella copri', an ordinary human gut microbe that assists in digestion. The researchers and scientists freshly ascertained that there was a definite extent of reduction in the bacteria in the modern generation that could be accredited to industrialization, autoimmune and gastrointestinal disorders, conditions like allergies, and obesity. Lethargic lifestyle in an urban environment introduced in alterations in diet, which is moderately low in fibers and higher in fat content. It also paved the way to the establishment of new hygiene habits and the extensive usage of antibiotics and other medical products.

The scientists and investigators reckon that all these factors are likely to have endowed to distressing the fragile balance of the intestinal microbiome, which may cause digestive disorders. Notably, a regimen that is relatively low in fibers and high in trans and saturated fats is likely to affect intestinal flora formulation and reduce intestinal flora multiplicity, paving its way to gastrointestinal infection and digestive diseases, in accordance with the research issued in the World Journal of Gastroenterology. Thus, the soaring prevalence of gastrointestinal infections and digestive issues all around the world attributing to il dietary habits is likely to drive the growth of the global gastro intestinal infection testing market in the following years.

Reports & Insights Overview

The non-identical approach of Reports and Insights stands with conceptual methods backed up with the data analysis. The novel market understanding approach makes up the standard of the assessment results that give better opportunity for the customers to put their effort.

The research report on the Gastrointestinal Infection Testing market by Reports and Insights is an in-depth and extensive study of the market based on the necessary data crunching and statistical analysis. It provides a brief view of the dynamics flowing through the market, which includes the factors that supports market and the factors that are acting as impedance for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report includes the various trends and opportunities in the respective market in different regions for a better understanding of readers that helps to analyze the potential of the market.

View Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs of Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Industry Report - https://reportsandinsights.com/pressrelease/gastrointestinal-infection-testing-market

Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Segmentation

The global gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, technique, test type, pathogenic group, end user, and region.

By Product Type

Reagent Kits

Sequencing Kits

Equipment

By Technique

Molecular Techniques

Nucleic acid amplification techniques

DNA sequencing and typing

Direct molecular probe techniques

Nucleic acid quantitation

Bacteriological Culture Technique

Biochemical Technique

Conventional Technique

Standard Plate Count

Membrane filters

Others

By Test Type

ELISA

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Colonoscopy

Sigmoidoscopy

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Others

By Pathogenic Group

Enterotoxigenic E. Coli (ETEC)

Enteroinvasive E. Coli (EIEC)

Verotoxin Producing E. Coli (EHEC)

Enteropathogenic E. Coli (EPEC)

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global gastrointestinal infection testing market are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

bioMérieux SA

Quidel Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Seegene Inc

Genetic Signatures

Nanotek Inc

Hologic Inc

To view Top Players Analysis, Market Segmentation and other Statistics of Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Industry, Get Sample Report: @ https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/2346

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research company which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights we adhere to the client needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.