NextNav, Vizsafe Partner to Bring Vertical Location to the Emergency Services Community

MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav , a leader in next generation GPS, today partnered with Vizsafe , a leading provider of health, safety and security solutions, to add vertical location services to its Geoaware® platform. By integrating with NextNav’s Pinnacle Network, Vizsafe is able to provide its clients across public safety and emergency service sectors with a more clear picture of the z-axis location of its workforce, visitors, and resources, even across multi-story buildings.

Vizsafe provides solutions via its Geoaware intelligence and awareness platform to power “smart” facilities, venues and cities with AI driven mobile apps, communications, incident and visitor management. The integration of NextNav’s Pinnacle service enhances the Geoaware platform with actionable vertical location capabilities to bolster response and reduce risk for both first responders and the public.

“With our proven Geoaware platform, Vizsafe will now be able to provide an entirely new degree of C4ISR multidimensional awareness, visualization and crisis management by leveraging NextNav’s Pinnacle z-axis service. We pride ourselves on ensuring that our solutions reduce risk, optimize resources, minimize time to respond and enhance safety of all served. As such, bringing the power of vertical location into Geoaware allows us to stay true to that commitment without compromising operational or platform integrity,” said Peter Mottur, Founder and CEO of Vizsafe. “The partnership with NextNav provides a powerful third dimension to our Software as a Service application, and allows for more robust positioning, mapping and tracking capabilities to our clients in urban and suburban areas where indoor vertical location services are mission critical.”

Together with NextNav, Vizsafe will bring a new level of situational awareness to its Geoaware ecosystem, supporting real-time visualization of resources, workforce, and visitor locations. Now, Vizsafe clients will benefit from precise vertical location data integrated into a single incident management framework, helping them to make better decisions on how to allocate personnel and resources across multi-level facilities and improving operational efficiencies, as well as safety and security.

“Vertical location is considered the ‘Holy Grail’ for urban security and emergency response,” said Dan Hight, VP of Business Development and Partnerships. “With our Pinnacle service, Vizsafe’s clients are gaining access to industry-leading z-axis intelligence to help them improve the safety of their workforce and citizens. By partnering with industry leaders like Vizsafe, agencies and the communities they serve gain the highest degree of confidence that they have the best technology available to improve safety.”

The Pinnacle network delivers precise vertical location in 4,400 cities and towns – capturing 90% of buildings greater than three stories – in the United States. NextNav Pinnacle powers applications across the public safety community to support stronger situational awareness for first responders. Most recently, a tier-one wireless carrier selected NextNav Pinnacle to bring z-axis capabilities to wireless 9-1-1 phone calls to enhance caller geolocation and emergency response outcomes.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company’s Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav’s TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Vizsafe

Vizsafe, Inc. is a leading provider of health, safety and security solutions, delivering its patented Geoaware® platform to help organizations manage their assets and events in real-time with actionable intelligence. This proven platform is currently processing millions of transactions per month, providing a “single pane of glass” for interoperable secure sharing of data, video and sensor information to enhance situational awareness, improve response and reduce risk. Vizsafe’s innovative technologies are proudly Made in the USA and are enabling smarter and more responsive communities globally. For more information, please visit https://vizsafe.com

