franki Partners with the California Restaurant Association (CRA)

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- franki , the video-based review app that connects businesses with their local communities, has partnered with the California Restaurant Association (CRA) to help California restaurants promote their businesses. franki is at the forefront of user-generated video experiences, creating a new opportunity for the industry – growing long-lasting and deeper connections between businesses and customers in their communities, while simultaneously rewarding creators for sharing their experiences with followers.



The need for user-generated content (UGC) in the form of authentic online reviews is growing: 96% of customers prefer to learn about a brand through a short video , while 88% want to see more videos from brands in the future – this is particularly relevant for restaurants, where videos of the food and ambiance can entice potential customers to visit. With franki, the CRA is setting its members up for future success and listening both to what their members and what their members’ customers want.

“Videos provide potential new customers with greater insights on the full experience of a restaurant or bar before they even walk through the front door,” said Michael Doerr, chief operating officer, CRA. “franki empowers our members to utilize their customers’ experiences to show off what their business does best, and allows potential customers to make their own determinations versus being inadvertently swayed by someone else’s written perspective.”

Video is a transparent way to help restaurants build trust with engaged users. franki’s simple, yet powerful interface connects potential customers to businesses, and allows businesses to market to potential customers – risk-free.

“User-generated reviews have become the most trusted and credible source of information for consumers,” said Eugene Varricchio, CEO of franki. “The CRA’s commitment to helping its members grow their business in meaningful and authentic ways makes them a valued partner for franki. franki turns customers into passionate creators, who share videos to engage future customers, creating a positive cyclical effect on business.”

Helping small businesses connect with their local community has been a main driver in franki's mission from the start. Currently, small business owners can claim their business here and gain access to real experiences shot in their establishment to market their business. Consumers can download the franki app and gain access to thousands of trusted and frank reviews in their city.

About Franki Global - befranki.com

Franki Global are the creators of franki, the video-based review app that connects businesses with their local communities. Available now on iOS and Android , franki offers an all-in-one solution for customers and business owners to create, showcase and incentivize honest, video reviews. For more information about the franki app and Franki Global, visit befranki.com or follow the brand on Instagram .

About the California Restaurant Association

The California Restaurant Association provides ultimate access to the resources and support that restaurant professionals need to lead thriving businesses while serving as conscientious, contributing members of an unparalleled industry. California is home to eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.4 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy.