Quit Genius Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Named to “Product 50” List of the Most Innovative People in Product

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, announced today that its co-founder and Chief Product Officer Sarim Siddiqui, M.D. , has been named to the Amplitude Product 50 , Amplitude’s annual list of the top product leaders in the world. Dr. Siddiqui was recognized for his work and experience leading the development of the Quit Genius platform for treating tobacco, alcohol and opioid addiction virtually.



Dr. Siddiqui and his two co-founders, all emergency room physicians at the time, saw firsthand how little support people with substance use disorders received. So they set off on a journey to disrupt the industry with a new digital clinic approach, combining virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and remote monitoring devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

Today, Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and conquer their addictions. The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods. Members enrolled in the Quit Genius alcohol program have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care. And, on average 51 percent of members that participate in opioid Medication-Assisted Treatment programs report negative opioid tests after 20 days in the program. Members access the Quit Genius program via their employee benefits provider.

“Sarim is a truly inspiring product leader,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “From day one, he was the driving force behind turning our concepts into a real product, one that’s now helped hundreds of thousands of people quit their addictions.”

“I am very honored to receive this award,” said Sarim Siddiqui, M.D., Chief Product Officer of Quit Genius. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see our digital clinic help so many people during such a difficult period of time where addictions are skyrocketing and better access to evidence-based treatment is so desperately needed.”

Already recognized as the #1 digital clinic for substance addictions, Quit Genius grew revenue by 10x in 2021, and now partners with more than 100 employer and health plan clients, covering 2.5M lives. Its headcount grew by 4x in the past year. Quit Genius is the only such solution with 9 peer-reviewed studies and a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes.

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating nicotine, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and remote monitoring devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit quitgenius.com for more information.

