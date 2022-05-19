Meritage Homes Extends Partnership with Operation Homefront to Break Ground on New Homes for Military Families in Houston, Nashville and Tucson   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), the seventh-largest U.S. homebuilder, announced that it has renewed and extended its partnership with Operation Homefront , a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to building strong, stable, and secure military families. Together, the organizations will place three deserving military families into brand new, mortgage-free and energy-efficient Meritage homes in the Houston, Nashville and Tucson metro areas. This is the ninth year Meritage Homes has built and donated homes to Operation Homefront through the Permanent Homes for Veterans program. In total, the company will have donated 17 homes to military families once these houses are completed later this year.



All three homes offer modern, open-concept floorplans with designer-curated interiors and comfort-enhancing features, including a multispeed HVAC system, spray-foam insulation, and energy-efficient windows. Each house is also outfitted with a smart home suite that gives homeowners a convenient app that allows them to set the thermostat, control security devices and more. Details of the new homes include:

Houston : The 1,800+ square-foot, three-bedroom is south of metro Houston in the Sierra Vista community—near a brand-new community recreation center, with fitness classes, youth sports and a swimming pool.





: The 1,800+ square-foot, three-bedroom is south of metro Houston in the Sierra Vista community—near a brand-new community recreation center, with fitness classes, youth sports and a swimming pool. Nashville : The 1,800+ square-foot, four-bedroom is a short drive from downtown Nashville in the Waltons Grove community—featuring a community pool, playground, and cabana.





: The 1,800+ square-foot, four-bedroom is a short drive from downtown Nashville in the Waltons Grove community—featuring a community pool, playground, and cabana. Tucson: The nearly 2,400 square-foot, four-bedroom is south of Tucson in the Entrada del Rio community—offering family-friendly amenities, such as a community pool, playground, and cabana.



“We are honored, once again, to support the Permanent Homes for Veterans program this year. We appreciate the numerous vendors that will donate their time and materials to make these homes a reality,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “We recognize the sacrifice military families make and the importance of having a house to come home to following their service. This hits especially close to home for all of the veterans we have working across the organization who understand the assistance needed to transition back to civilian life. We are immensely proud to continue to champion Operation Homefront’s mission and provide three families the opportunity to have a safe, stable and healthy home.”



The Permanent Homes for Veterans program has placed more than 700 military families in mortgage-free homes and deeded over $96 million in home equity since 2012. Operation Homefront will select the recipients for all three new homes and keys will be presented to the families ahead of Veterans Day 2022.



“We are deeply grateful to Phillippe Lord and the entire Meritage Homes team for their very generous gift of three homes for our highly valued Permanent Homes for Veterans program,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr, president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “They clearly share our passion for serving this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens and our belief that strong military families make their communities stronger which in turn, make America stronger.”

For more information about the program, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.



About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .



About Operation Homefront:

Celebrating 20 years of serving America’s military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org .

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations (480) 515-8979 (office) investors@meritagehomes.com



