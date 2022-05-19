Ripley Tools has acquired Multiwave Sensors

CROMWELL, Conn., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripley Tools has announced its acquisition of Canadian technology company Multiwave Sensors (Bolton, Ontario, Canada). This investment complements the 2017 Optical Design Manufacturing (Belmont, NH) acquisition made by Ripley Tools, a leading global supplier of tools and test equipment for the wireless, broadband and power utility infrastructure markets.

Multiwave Sensors is a rapidly growing business with advanced solutions for GPS directional and position measurement used in wireless antenna installation and other markets. It's one of the largest suppliers of antenna alignment solutions based on precise GPS measurements of azimuth, height, and tilt to align radio transmitters for cellular service. The company's 'Smart Aligner' technology has become a standard solution for tower climbers worldwide.

In parallel with the acquisition by Ripley Tools, Multiwave Sensors has just released an enhanced version of the Smart Aligner. The technology is the only solution offering access to four Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations with rapid measurement results and the most versatile mounting design to accommodate all cellular and microwave antenna while allowing for the highest precision and correction for multipath interference. Multiwave Sensors will also offer expanded support and service for worldwide customers, leveraging the Ripley Tools global footprint and partners.

The acquisition will enable Ripley Tools to offer a broader suite of advanced and integrated solutions to simplify the installation of antennas from alignment through optical fiber connection, including installation tools for power and grounding cables. The company plans to expand the Multiwave brand with additional solutions targeting wireless test and measurement to leverage a growing presence in the cellular tower market. Multiwave Sensors also brings additional imaging and optical engineering design capabilities to Ripley Labs, the worldwide innovation arm of Ripley Tools.

"Mobile phone infrastructure continues to undergo a technology transition to '5G', requiring installation and upgrades of antennas along with more robust network and power interconnections and the deployment of hundreds of thousands of new 'small cells' for densification," said Dr. John Jutila, CEO, Ripley Tools. "We're proud to add Multiwave Sensors to our family of brands to help service this growing market."

Bruce Clifford, Co-Founder and President of Multiwave Sensors, added: "As a Canadian manufacturer, we're eager to team with Ripley Tools to expand their existing manufacturing footprint while leveraging their global sales and distribution network to grow our business further."

Mark Frischman, Co-Founder and CTO of Multiwave Sensors, noted: "Multiwave Sensors' track record for innovation fits very well with Ripley Tools. We're excited to partner with their award-winning innovation arm, Ripley Labs, to continue to develop new ways to make jobs easier for field technicians and engineers which leverage our proven expertise in precise geolocation measurement based on advanced GPS and laser technologies."

Ripley Tools and Multiwave Sensors are exhibiting at Connect (X) May 23-26. Speak to an expert from the Ripley Tools family at booth 503.

Keith Badger

badgerk@ripley-tools.com

+441 384400070

Related Images











Image 1: Ripley Tools has acquired Multiwave Sensors









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment