QIWI to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23, 2022

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that the press release with first-quarter 2022 financial results will be published on May 23, 2022.



Given persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, the conference call and webcast to discuss the results is postponed. In the meantime, all our stakeholders are welcome to send any questions related to our business using the contact details available on our investor’s website. We remain available for individual incoming call requests.

About QIWI plc.

For over 20 years we stood at the fore point of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple.

QIWI is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, Flocktory services in marketing automation and advertising technologies, and several other startups.

QIWI has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels and provides access to financial services for retail customers and B2B partners. Millions of consumers and partners may receive and transmit cash and electronic payments through our network. The Company’s money remittance payment platform connects businesses and people via thousands of service points across the globe. Our customers and partners can use cash, stored value, prepaid cards and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably, as well as employ QIWI’s open API infrastructure and highly customizable, sophisticated payment solutions to serve their business or personal needs. Our ROWI brand serves businesses with digital factoring, bank guarantees and other financial solutions for SMEs.

For the FY 2021 QIWI had revenue of RUB 41.1 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 13.2 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).