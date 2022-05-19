Zoe Announces Partnership With Female-Led Wealth Management Firm Creative Financial Services

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a wealth platform that connects clients with the top five percent of wealth advisors in the country, announced its partnership with Creative Financial Services. Zoe, recognized as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies, is known for having a meticulous vetting process to qualify the firms admitted into their exclusive Advisor Network.

Creative Financial Services (CFS) is a leading female-owned registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Founded in 1999 and led by Jill Isbell, CFP®, CFS was born from the belief that empowering people through knowledge and understanding is the key ingredient to achieving significant financial goals.

CFS' philosophy is that a robust financial planning process is the best way to create a financially secure life and represents the cornerstone of its services. Advisors at Creative Financial Services use their expertise and experience to develop tailored plans to unlock their clients' peace of mind. In addition, the firm develops long-term partnerships with its clients through mutual integrity, respect, and a willingness to work together toward a shared objective. Creative Financial Services manages $60 million in assets for over 200 clients with a very personable approach to wealth planning.

"When starting their journey with a wealth planner, clients often focus on the immediate numbers, leading them to lose sight of the bigger picture. Stellar advisors know how to help them see the full picture and understand what it takes to achieve their long-term financial goals. Creative Financial Services' structured approach to guiding their clients is thorough and effective," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder and CEO. "The firm has been a great addition to our exclusive network. We are proud to partner with the firm's expert and trustworthy advisors," he added.

The RIA's team acknowledges that wealth protection and client understanding are core elements of a financial plan. Once they fully understand their clients' immediate needs and goals, they present a prudent strategy to protect and grow their wealth. Then, Creative Financial Services advisors have the expertise to make ongoing adjustments as things change in clients' professional and personal lives. The firm has extensive knowledge in areas that support individuals, families, and business owners. Whether it is retirement, estate, investment, or tax planning, the firm's unique approach is to create strategies that protect their clients' needs while planning for the future in a tax-efficient manner.

"We have been working with Zoe for a while now, and our experience has been gratifying. It is fulfilling to meet potential clients who are serious about their financial lives and looking for professional help. We are thrilled to see what the future of our partnership will bring for both of us and additional clients nationwide," said Jill Isbell, CFP®, Owner and Senior Advisor at Creative Financial Services.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com.

Apply to join the Zoe Advisor Network at http://www.zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor/

Learn more about Creative Financial Services at https://www.create-wealth.com/

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will connect with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact

press@zoefin.com

