Leslie’s, Inc. Appoints Claire Spofford to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced that it has appointed Claire Spofford to its Board of Directors.



"We are delighted to welcome Claire to the Leslie’s Board. Claire is a highly accomplished executive who brings to Leslie’s significant expertise in growing both mature brands as well as new business launches. Claire is a proven leader with extensive experience developing strong omnichannel and direct-to-consumer brands, and will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors,” said Steven Ortega, Leslie’s Chairman of the Board.

“For more than 59 years, Leslie’s has built a leadership position as the most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the pool and spa care industry. I am excited to join the Board and support the company as it executes initiatives to further cement and extend this leadership position and drive long-term shareholder value,” said Claire Spofford.

Ms. Spofford is Chief Executive Officer and President of J.Jill, and serves as a member of its Board of Directors. Before joining J.Jill in 2021, she was the President of Cornerstone Brands where she oversaw a portfolio of four interactive, aspirational, home and apparel lifestyle brands including Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road. Previously, Ms. Spofford was the President of Garnet Hill, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at J.Jill, and held numerous leadership roles at Orchard Brands, including Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Group President for Premium Brands, and President of Appleseed’s. Before joining Orchard Brands, Ms. Spofford served as Vice President, Global Marketing at Timberland.

Ms. Spofford currently serves on the Board of Directors for Reclaim Childhood, and she previously served on the Boards of White Flower Farm and Project Adventure, Inc.

Ms. Spofford earned an MBA from Babson College and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Political Science from the University of Vermont.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 950 physical locations, and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

