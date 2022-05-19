Financial Advisor Randall Pickett Joins Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Randall Pickett CIMA® and wealth associate Leslie Stephenson have joined Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. They are the second team located in the new Dallas Linsco office. Pickett reported having served approximately $180 million in advisory and brokerage assets.* He joins LPL from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.



Pickett, who started his career as an institutional bond salesman, has nearly 35 years of experience providing financial consulting and wealth management services for high-net-worth families, individuals, corporations and foundations. “A key part of what I do is to really make sure I understand what’s important to my clients, and then work directly with them to develop a holistic financial plan and investment strategy designed for their specific situations, time frames and risk tolerance,” he said.

Pickett and Stephenson, who have worked together for more than six years, launched The Pickett Group of LPL Financial in an effort to better support their clients’ unique goals and values. “The entire focus of LPL is empowering advisors so we can focus on our clients, and they back up that commitment with investments in their technology, services, business resources and more,” Pickett said. “We’re excited to have access to a wide range of offerings that will allow us to provide our clients with differentiated experiences.”

With Linsco, advisors maintain complete autonomy of their brand and business, and how to best run their financial practice. They also have access to key resources including seamless digital services, hands-on marketing and administrative support, and an experienced branch management team who serve as advocates and thought partners.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative technology, particularly their financial planning offering, which will not only make delivering planning services easier, but also more efficient,” Pickett said. “Looking ahead, it’s my goal to build a team that supports our clients as they work toward their financial aspirations, and LPL’s platform gives me many more opportunities to do just that.”

The Pickett Group of LPL Financial will be the second team to join the Linsco office in Dallas, following Bespoke Private Wealth of LPL Financial, which launched last month. The office will have space for several more advisors in the future and is expected to become one of Linsco’s larger sites. “It’s very exciting to be part of the start of something new,” Pickett said. “We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the culture of the new Dallas office, and we look forward to collaborating with other like-minded advisors.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome The Pickett Group to LPL and congratulate them on making the move to independence. As Randall and Leslie grow their business with LPL, we’re committed to delivering the comprehensive support advisors expect with an employee model, along with the freedom, choice and ability to build a business of value on their own terms. We look forward to supporting the team as part of our growing Dallas community of advisors.”

Related

Inside the Linsco by LPL Financial Model.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting over 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc