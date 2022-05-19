Groundbreaking Headlands Research and Pfizer Partnership to Significantly Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research, a leading international network of clinical trial sites, announced today a partnership with Pfizer Inc. to launch new research sites in areas with highly diverse populations, further advancing Headlands’ mission to meaningfully increase diverse clinical trial participation.



The partnership’s first site will be located at a new Headlands facility in Brownsville, Texas.

“Diversity is a key pillar of our commitment to ensure clinical trials represent broader populations,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and Founder of Headlands Research. “We are proud to partner with Pfizer as we take another meaningful step forward toward achieving this extremely important goal.”

Pfizer is focused on pursuing breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. Their global presence and scale allow them to make a difference in local communities and around the world. The Headlands Research and Pfizer partnership is a multi-year commitment to create multiple diversity- focused sites.

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research is a globally integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to profoundly change the clinical trials process. Its group of exceptional sites focuses on large volume recruitment of diverse and specialty patient populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headlands Research’s principal investigators are proven industry leaders in their fields with expertise in a wide variety of indications. Utilizing expert recruitment strategies and access to diverse patients through its site databases and physician partnerships, Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5000 clinical trials. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Chazal

Headlands Research

media@headlandsresearch.com