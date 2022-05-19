Starboundpad - Cardano Based Project Accelerator, Goes Live With $STAR Token Private Sale

Phoenix, AZ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starboundpad.com IDO Launchpad is a decentralized accelerator and swapping platform, connecting early-stage Cardano innovators and projects with our community of donors. We provide $STAR holders early access and guaranteed allocation to seed rounds, presales, and private sales of Cardano projects.

Starboundpad Token Private Sale Details:

Token Name - $STAR

Seed Sale Allocation: 100,000,000 $STAR tokens

Seed Sale price : 1 ADA = 1,052 STAR

Minimum buy = 100 ADA

Maximum buy = 10,000 ADA

Sales Pagehttps://starboundpad.com/sales.html

How To Buy $STAR Tokens

Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to your Cardano wallet like Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite, or Nami.

Step 2: Visit the $STAR Token Sale Page and send your ADA to the provided wallet address.

Step 3: $STAR tokens will be airdropped to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales.

Note: * Ensure to send ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi, Daedalus, or Adalite not from an exchange wallet.

* $STAR Tokens will be airdropped to your wallet within 24hours of sending ADA, we solicit your patience.

* You must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $STAR Token.

PLEASE NOTE THE MINIMUM BUY AMOUNT

