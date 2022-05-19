Pizza Inn Brings House-Made All-Day Buffet to Small Town

LINCOLNTON, N.C., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Inn , America’s Favorite Hometown Pizza Buffet, announced the opening of a new location in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Located at 475 N. Generals Blvd., this Pizza Inn is owned and operated by local franchisees, Peter and Sara Solanki.



“We jumped on the idea of opening another Pizza Inn after signing a multi-unit development agreement for North Carolina last summer,” said franchisee, Peter Solanki. “Pizza Inn promises quality house-made food with every buffet experience and I look forward to growing its presence in our own community. We’re also excited to be one of the few Pizza Inn locations offering different beer selections as part of the all-day buffet.”

The Lincolnton location becomes North Carolina’s 24th Pizza Inn, stocked with a self-service salad and pasta bar and dessert buffet for dining in, delivery and carryout. The buffet hours will be 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. daily, with a capacity of 150 seats and a party room for booking larger gatherings. The Solanki's currently own one other Pizza Inn location in Vale, NC.

“Our priorities at Pizza Inn are to serve high quality ingredients such as house-made dough, house-made ranch and house-shredded cheese to ensure we deliver unforgettable flavors,” says Chris Cochran, Senior Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Pizza Inn. “We’re confident that the Solanki’s newest location in Lincolnton will become a huge success, contributing to Pizza Inn's continued growth.”

Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn crafts pizzas with house-made dough, created from scratch each morning. Each pizza is made with high quality ingredients including 100% house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese and freshly chopped garden vegetables to top a variety of crust types found on the buffet including the original thin and crispy, house pan, NYXL and traditional styles. The popular buffet also features fan favorite toppings such as pepperoni, sausage and extra-cheese pizzas alongside specialty pizzas, including Buffalo Chicken, the Bacon Cheeseburger, Taco Pizza and the newly launched NYXL pizza.

To find the Pizza Inn restaurant nearest you, or for more information on the brand’s menu, visit pizzainn.com. Franchising information can be found at pizzainn.com/franchise.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet, and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit https://www.pizzainn.com/franchise/.