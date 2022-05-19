Premium Nursery Decor Collection Celebrates Hope

KENOSHA, Wis., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harper and Finn, the luxurious online decor brand best known for helping millennial moms create their dream nursery, is premiering its new Over The Rainbow collection to celebrate coming out of the COVID storm. This playful collection, which officially launched on Friday, May 13, features 10 products in varying styles and all-original designs.

"Because of COVID, a lot of moms have been working from home," said Jennifer Sweeting, founder of Harper and Finn. "So, in this product line, I wanted to give them something more versatile. Something that is pleasing to their baby's eyes that also blends in seamlessly with her home environment, whether she is working from her kitchen table or in a home office."

Sweeting, whose brand values self-expression and connection with others, also said of her creative process, "I co-create with moms. I get inspired by the colors and patterns they're looking for. That's why every order is packaged as a gift. Every mom deserves to feel special with unique nursery bedding that is as stylish as they are and as one-of-a-kind as their babies."

Aesthetic minimalism and a pastel color palette offer a sense of serenity alongside spirited optimism in the new collection. Notable pieces include the Rainbow Monthly Milestone Blanket ($56), which is based on a bestselling Harper and Finn fan favorite, and the Rainbow Wooden Activity Gym with Toys ($99.99), which features a quilted rainbow play mat in addition to fun textures, attention-grabbing sounds, and a soft teething ring. Both products, along with the rest of the collection, are now available for purchase at shopharperandfinn.com.

Harper and Finn is a Wisconsin-based handmade brand that sells nursery essentials, baby blankets, toys, feeding accessories, and more. It was established in 2015 by Jennifer Sweeting as the antidote to uninspired bedding-in-a-bag decor for new moms. For more information, visit shopharperandfinn.com or email info@shopharperandfinn.com.

