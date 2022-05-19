Flushing Bank Sponsors United Way of Long Island SunFunders Challenge

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it sponsored the United Way of Long Island’s SunFunders Challenge that was held at the North Hempstead Country Club.



John R. Buran stated, “We have been a longtime supporter of United Way of Long Island programs. This event was held to raise funds for United Way of Long Island to transform its 31,000 square foot headquarters into a net-zero building, meaning it will produce as much energy as it uses. This effort is expected to generate more than $65,000 in annual savings that can be reinvested in programs that support those in need of assistance on Long Island.”

Theresa A Regnante, President and CEO of United Way of Long Island said, “We are grateful for Flushing Bank’s continued generosity in support of United Way of Long Island’s mission. Flushing Bank’s commitment of being tonight’s event sponsor was the catalyst to bringing people together in support of a project that will make significant impact on our organization. In turn, the cost savings of our soon-to-be net zero building will allow us to provide more opportunities to families and individuals who live here.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

About United Way of Long Island

United Way of Long Island advances the common good, creating opportunities for a better life for all by focusing on three key building blocks: health, education and financial stability. It is our priority to create equity across Long Island by investing in partnerships, helping the most vulnerable and at risk through organizations and programs that demonstrate raising the bar for fairness and equal access to services. Our organization provides a united solution and impact, fighting for families across Long Island.

We recruit people and organizations that bring the passion, expertise and resources needed to get things done. LIVE UNITED® is a call to action for everyone to become a part of the change. United Way of Long Island is an independent locally operated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, led and governed by an independent Board of Directors.

