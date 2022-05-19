HitchFire Unveils the First-Ever Hitch Kitchen and New Hitch-Mounted Work Horse: The Ledge

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend, attendees at Overland Expo West will get the first-ever sneak peek of HitchFire's new Hitch Kitchen and its new workhorse: The Ledge.

The Hitch Kitchen is a fully capable kitchen with running water, propane stovetop, and cutting-board side table nested into a sturdy aluminum locker. The unit is mounted to the proprietary swing arm that attaches to a two-inch hitch receiver, easily swinging away from the vehicle for use. The Ledge is a stout powder-coated platform with integrated tie-downs and removable side rails that provide versatility and convenience. This workhorse at the hitch allows users to carry gear, coolers or firewood and can be the centerpiece of their cook station for smokers or off-the-shelf camp stoves.

The Hitch Kitchen and The Ledge will be front and center at one of the industry's most important shows, Overland Expo West, and follows an impressive second quarter in which HitchFire launched three new products: the new, more powerful F-20 hitch mounted grill; a handy set of unique grilling tools; and a purpose-built flat top griddle.

"The Hitch Kitchen is a first of its kind and provides an answer for all those that want the convenience of a pull-out kitchen but don't have the space or the budget," says CEO Evan Currid. "The Ledge is just so practical across so many applications. It seems an obvious product in hindsight. Now you can use your favorite smoker, carry the big cooler or even use it as a remote wilderness desktop. These great new products illustrate our commitment to Life Around the Hitch."

The Hitch Kitchen uses a proprietary nested kitchen insert that is easily removable, converting it into a stout gear locker that conveniently swings away from the vehicle for easy access and giving people two great uses in one product. As shown, it will retail for around $1,600 and be available in Fall 2022. The Ledge will retail at a very accommodating $325 and be available in June 2022. A unique feature of HitchFire's new products is the compatibility with the company's proprietary swing arm introducing modularity amongst its family of products. When coupled with some of HitchFire's accessories, people have all they need to stay off the grid and pursue what the company has coined as "Adventure Grilling."

About HitchFire:

Inspired by adventure, road trips, and the love of the outdoors, HitchFire leads a new category in hitch-based lifestyle accessories. The rugged, hitch-mounted grills and accessories are purpose-built, made with the highest-quality materials, and designed to withstand the roughest weather and toughest conditions for a world full of undiscovered trails and expeditions. It's not just a grill, It's Adventure Grilling™.

PR Contact:

Zach Zenteno

zachz@wh1969.com

Related Images











Image 1: Hitch Kitchen





Hitch Kitchen by HitchFire

















Image 2: The Ledge





The Ledge kitchen setup by HitchFire

















Image 3: The Ledge





The Ledge gear setup by HitchFire









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment