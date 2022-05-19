Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market is Announce a Prominent Growth USD 14.5 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.14% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia Pacific region stands as a promising market for extreme-ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. It is also the largest market for EUVL systems. The dominating position of this region in the global market is due to the presence of many key semiconductor manufacturers in this area. The markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and India are proliferating, commanding significant shares in the regional market.

Key players in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market are Samsung, Toshiba, Nikon, Intel Corporation, Canon, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, ASML, SK Hynix, NTT Advanced Technology, TSMC, Toppan Printing, GlobalFoundries, NuFlare Technology Inc., Ultratech Inc., Vistec Semiconductor Systems, SUSS Microtec and AG Carl Zeiss among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market.

On February 2020, Samsung Electronics, the South Korean multinational electronics giant announced that its semiconductor fabrication production line, known as V1, has begun operations using extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) technology. Samsung said that the EUVL equipped facility in Hwaseong produces chips employing 6 and 7 nanometers (nm) process nodes for wafer production. They are expected to reach customers within the first quarter itself. However, in the future, this plant will adopt a more delicate circuitry via a 3 nm process node.

The light source segment includes laser-produced plasmas, gas discharges and vacuum sparks. The laser-produced plasmas segment dominated the market due to its benefits over other light sources. The benefits include a higher average power laser beam and short-pulse laser beams. The application segment includes integrated device manufacturers, memory, foundry and others. The memory segment is anticipated to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period.

About the report:

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

