ZeroFox Recognized by Key Awards in Threat Intelligence, Technology Innovation and International Business Leadership

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , a leading external cybersecurity provider, announced today it has been recognized by three industry-leading awards in the categories of Threat Intelligence, Maryland Technology Company of the Year and International Business Leadership. This week, CEO James Foster received the Maryland International Business Leadership Award from the World Trade Center Institute, while The Maryland Tech Council also recognized ZeroFox as a finalist for Technology Company of the Year.



On the heels of these regional announcements, ZeroFox was named the Trust Award Finalist in the “Best Threat Intelligence Solution” category for the 2022 SC Awards, one of the industry’s most reputable and prestigious honors. ZeroFox’s Threat Intelligence Solution provides security teams visibility into the external attack surface with global and tailored intelligence, designed to enable security teams to inform early, protect proactively and respond rapidly to threats outside the corporate network. By combining an automated, AI-powered SaaS platform that continuously collects intelligence and monitors for potential threats, with a team of expert analysts that conduct in-depth research, takedown services and threat actor engagement on the dark web, ZeroFox’s Threat Intelligence Solution is focused on actionability. The ZeroFox Platform provides situational awareness and early warning of external threats combined with remediation and protection capabilities to disrupt external attacks. For companies with overburdened internal IT security teams, this allows for quicker response times and increased capabilities to defend and protect before an attack occurs.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by these three local and industry-leading Awards, and I am personally honored to be considered one of Maryland’s International Business Leaders,” said James C. Foster, CEO of ZeroFox. “Over the past year, we have seen the external attack surface rapidly evolve, creating an immense need for innovative technologies to address an increasing number of external threats. ZeroFox is proud to be in the fight alongside our customers and industry partners to provide the right technology and services to address today’s threat landscape.”

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Entries were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

“ZeroFox and other Trust Award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

ZeroFox is proud to be recognized by SC Awards, Maryland Tech Council and the World Trade Center Institute. To learn more about the ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Solution, please visit: ZeroFox Threat Intelligence.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, a leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one platform. With global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

