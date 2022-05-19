Triage Hires Beth Thomas as New VP of People and Culture

OMAHA, NEB., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage Staffing, a leading healthcare staffing company based in Omaha, announces it has hired Beth Thomas as its new Vice President of People and Culture.

Thomas will lead Triage’s people-centered culture while overseeing all aspects of human resources, such as benefits, recruitment, training and employee engagement. Her previous experience in past HR leadership roles means she brings a diverse background and plenty of expertise to Triage.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Beth to Triage. With more than 15 years of HR experience, she will be able to take all aspects of people and culture at Triage to the next level. I know Beth will impact our employee experience in a positive way. Our people are the most important part of Triage and I know Beth will be a great advocate for our employees and our culture,” said John Maaske, Triage CEO and co-founder.

The addition of Thomas in this new role signifies Triage’s commitment to Omaha, the healthcare travel industry and its employees. Triage expects to hire heavily in Omaha with travel nurse recruiters and allied health recruiters, as well as support staff in compliance, innovation, people and culture, marketing and finance. Triage is currently listed as a top 20 healthcare staffing firm and hopes to move into the top five within the next few years.

“Triage has an excellent reputation throughout the healthcare staffing industry and Omaha. I’m excited to join the company at such a pivotal time. It’s clear that Triage’s growth plan is motivated by innovation based on its investment in new technology, but Triage's leadership team hasn’t forgotten that people are what drive growth and innovation,” said Thomas.

People are the center of Triage as it plans a move into a new, larger building in Omaha. The move, planned in 2023, triples Triage’s Omaha footprint and employee surveys are underway so Triage can learn what employees want out of their office space. The current building offers amenities that enhance Triage’s culture, such as a well-loved espresso machine, retro high school bleachers and a games area that’s actually used daily.

Thomas joins Triage June 8, 2022.

About Triage:

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine six times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top-ranked Travel Company by BluePipes for the fifth consecutive year. Triage has also received top rankings from Highway Hypodermics, VeryWell Health, The Balance Careers and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com