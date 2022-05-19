PadSquad Takes Significant Investment from Star Mountain Capital to Fuel Organic Growth and Pursue Acquisitions

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PadSquad LLC (“PadSquad”) today announced it has received a significant growth investment from Star Mountain Capital, a specialized investment firm focused on providing debt and equity growth capital to lower middle-market businesses.

Led by Founder and CEO Daniel Meehan, PadSquad is a leading, technology-enabled mobile advertising firm that designs, develops and delivers high-impact, data-driven digital engagement solutions to drive commerce and brand engagement across the open web for top Fortune 1000 brands. Having experienced strong growth, PadSquad is partnering with Star Mountain Capital to further accelerate growth through selective strategic acquisitions and organically with investment in sales and technology.

“We are thrilled to become investors supporting Dan and the PadSquad team,” said Bruce Eatroff, Managing Director of Star Mountain Capital. “We believe the Company’s measurable rich media solutions are ideally positioned to capture share as brands are constantly challenged to find new and more effective ways to engage with their customers. PadSquad has built an impressive business and we are excited about their growth prospects.”

“After years of significantly growing our business and serving top brand marketers and agency partners, we now have a partner that can help us pursue additional technology and capabilities organically and through acquisition, in order to serve our clients more comprehensively,” Meehan said. “Bruce and his group at Star Mountain have been long-time investors in the advertising and marketing technology space and were the exact type of partner that we sought.”

Canaccord Genuity served as the exclusive financial advisor to PadSquad.

About PadSquad

Celebrating its 10th year, PadSquad is a digital media company wholly focused on high-impact creative. Their mission is to enable brands like The Home Depot, Toyota, Kellogg, Uber, PepsiCo, ABC and many more to connect to people through remarkable advertising that stimulates the senses and inspires action. With countless award-winning and industry-defining rich ad formats under its belt, PadSquad is widely considered the creativity and innovation leader in digital advertising. Learn more at www.padsquad.com.

About Star Mountain Capital

Star Mountain Capital is a specialized asset management firm based in New York, New York, with ~$3 billion of assets under management. As a 100% employee-owned firm, Star Mountain takes a data-driven approach to investing into North American lower middle-market businesses that generally have at least $15 million in annual revenues. Star Mountain’s team and Collaborative Ecosystem® provide distinctive value to lower middle-market businesses as a flexible capital solution partner. Star Mountain believes its focus and dedication has been productive for job creation and economic development. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses purpose-built to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. For more information, visit starmountaincapital.com .

Contact:

Lance Wolder

lance@padsquad.com