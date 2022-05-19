Ideal Image Continues Nationwide Expansion with Entrance into Illinois

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, announced its expansion into Illinois with the opening of its newest location in the Schaumburg suburb of Chicago, located at 896 N Meacham Road. The northwest suburb of Chicago is home to one of the city’s top retail trade areas, situated just minutes from the award-winning Woodfield Mall and the International Sculpture Park. The opening of this new clinic will provide a convenient location for new and existing clients in and around the Chicago area that are looking to invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics.



“With decades of proven leadership and unmatched innovation in the aesthetics industry, we are excited to further our nationwide expansion and enter the greater Chicago area with the opening of our newest location in Schaumburg,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “This inaugural location opens the doors for our growing presence in an important market, allowing us to provide residents of the Greater Chicago area the opportunity to invest in themselves with premiere aesthetic and wellness services delivered by highly trained medical professionals. As we advance our long-time mission of making personal aesthetics more affordable and accessible than ever before, we are proud to bring our services to the Chicago area and look forward to continued growth in the region.”

Ideal Image first opened its doors on October 11, 2001 in Tampa, Florida, and has since opened over 150 additional MedSpas and performed more than 20 million non-invasive cosmetic treatments, including Botox®, laser hair removal, body contouring, and Ultherapy®. As it has grown, the company has introduced an affiliate program that allows independent MedSpa owners, physicians and business owners to join the burgeoning Ideal Image network, a Managed Service Offering (MSO) that enables licensed medical professionals to utilize Ideal Image’s robust business model and resources, a Lifetime Guarantee Program for clients, and much more. All of this speaks to the company’s track record of dedication and success, and has paved the way for growth into Illinois and beyond.

As with all of Ideal Image’s clinics, this 2900 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. Clients in the Chicago area that are interested in investing in their health and confidence can also consult virtually and privately with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants from the comfort of home thanks to the company’s revolutionary direct-to-consumer tele-aesthetics platform. While Schaumburg is the first destination to welcome an Ideal Image clinic in Illinois, the company has plans to open additional locations in the area come 2023.

Whether in Chicago, Tampa or anywhere in between, Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership, which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Ideal Image Schaumburg is open now and ready to work with customers to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage .