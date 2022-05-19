Global Consulting Firm Inspire11 Launches the Macro Impact Through Micro Loans Program

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpsire11 announces the launch of the Macro Impact Through Micro Loans program. The Macro Impact Through Micro Loans program supports the effort to bridge the equity gap through financial aid, business advisory, and building community relationships with local business owners. Over the next five years, Inspire11 is committed to loaning millions of dollars to underrepresented entrepreneurs that struggle to gain access to capital and services; this includes businesses run by minorities, women, and immigrants. In year one, they are looking to award three local Chicago entrepreneurs with up to $15,000 in funds and professional services to help grow their businesses.

The Macro Impact Through Micro Loans Program launches as part of Inspire11's mission and commitment to "Inspiring a better tomorrow for ALL." The program is a meaningful step toward creating a more equitable society where everyone can be self-sufficient and thrive. "Our hope is to provide a platform for many of those who have passion and a brilliant idea, but encounter obstacles in the pursuit of achieving their dreams," said Alban Mehmeti, CEO of Inspire11.

Hans Nelson, President of Inspire11, stated, "While we understand financial support is a key factor, we are acutely aware of the fact that funding alone doesn't equate to a successful business, which is why we are also dedicating our expertise in the areas of business development, technology, and advisory to selected applicants and their businesses. We are not afraid to roll up our sleeves and go above and beyond to create a future where everyone has a greater stake in the game."

Applications for the Macro Impact Through Micro Loans program are now open and will close on June 30, 2022. The three loan recipients will be notified on July 29, 2022. To learn more about the program and application process, please visit https://m2m.inspire11.com/.

About Inspire11

Inspire11 is a global consulting firm that combines strategy, design, digital, and strategic ventures to create unparalleled value and positively transform the world in its wake. Inspire11 works with people and organizations to bring ideas to life at any maturity and scale, and however quickly they need to make radical change and impact. The "11" in the name bares a strong significance in that team members push beyond the traditional confines of business and technology to deliver heightened levels of growth, innovation, and competitive advantage. With almost 300 employees in North America and an exclusive network of talent in the Balkans, the company grew 40% in 2021 and was recognized as a 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Its home page is https://www.inspire11.com/.

Laura Sundberg

Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing@Inspire11.com

Related Images











Image 1: Inspire11





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment