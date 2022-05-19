Novan to Present Berdazimer Gel, 10.3% (SB206) Clinical Data at Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology

– Based on clinical data from previously completed B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) can shorten the duration of molluscum infection and increase the chance of clearance by enhancing inflammation of molluscum –



DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced it will present Beginning of The End (BOTE) clinical data from its previously completed Phase 3 trial of berdazimer gel, 10.3% for molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”), B-SIMPLE4, at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) being held May 18-21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

Berdazimer gel, 10.3%, containing the new chemical entity berdazimer (sodium), is in late-stage development and poised as a potential first-in-class topical controlled-nitric oxide releasing medication for the treatment of molluscum, a highly contagious viral skin disease affecting an estimated 6 million people in the US, mostly children, if approved.

About the Poster Presentation:

Abstract: #294

Title: BOTE (Beginning Of The End) inflammation can be enhanced with SB206, a nitric oxide-releasing topical medication for molluscum contagiosum

Authors: Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, MD, PhD, MBA, Martina Cartwright, PhD, Amy Paller, MD

Session: Concurrent 15

Date and Time: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM ET

In June 2021, Novan reported statistically significant positive topline results for the primary efficacy endpoint (p-value <0.0001) of complete clearance of all treatable lesions in its B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of berdazimer gel, 10.3% for the treatment of molluscum. Additionally, and consistent with results from the Company’s prior Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, berdazimer gel, 10.3% was found to be well tolerated in the B-SIMPLE4 study and met Company expectations. No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

BOTE sign observed in molluscum patients is known to be a sign of resolving molluscum contagiosum infection, but BOTE was never prospectively studied. Based on Novan’s B-SIMPLE4 study data, patients with a positive BOTE sign (BOTE+) at baseline had greater lesion reduction and clearance by Week 12 than patients with no BOTE or a negative BOTE sign (BOTE-) at baseline, supporting the hypothesis that BOTE sign predicts molluscum contagiosum resolution. Patients who were both BOTE+ at baseline and treated with berdazimer gel, 10.3% had the greatest chance of molluscum clearance. The mechanism by which nitric oxide release hastens molluscum clearance is unknown but may be due in part to immunomodulatory activity as indicated by induction of BOTE, although other mechanisms may be involved. For more information about the B-SIMPLE4 study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier: NCT04535531.

There are currently no FDA approved prescription therapies for the treatment of molluscum. The Company believes that berdazimer gel, 10.3% as a topical, prescription, self- or caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would satisfy an important patient-care need for the treatment of molluscum.

About Molluscum



Molluscum contagiosum is a common, contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus, affecting approximately six million people in the U.S. annually, with the greatest incidence in children aged one to 14 years. Infected children typically present with 10 to 30 painless, yet unsightly lesions, and, in severe cases, they can have around 100 lesions. Due to the largely pediatric nature of the disease, parents are the caregivers for these children, in most cases, and tend to seek treatment. There are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved therapies for molluscum, and, upon seeking treatment, caregivers are faced with potentially painful in-office, dermatologist-administered physical procedures or cantharidin, or recommended off-label prescriptions and over-the-counter products. More than half of the patients diagnosed with molluscum are untreated and over 30% of those treated receive an off-label prescription with no molluscum indication or proven clinical efficacy. The average time to resolution is 13 months, however, some children experience lesions that may not resolve in 24 months. Further dissemination of this highly-contagious disease is common, and transmission to other children living in the household is reported to be 41%. There is a significant unmet need in the molluscum treatment landscape.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with current emphasis on molluscum contagiosum.

We recently completed the acquisition of EPI Health. EPI Health equips us with a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams. Following the acquisition, we employ approximately 100 staff, including sales personnel currently covering 42 territories, and we promote products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea, acne and dermatoses. We also have a pipeline of potential product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

