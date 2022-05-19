Marble CEO James Bateman in Finalist Round of EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Ontario Award

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble is pleased to announce that its CEO and Co-founder James Bateman was named a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Ontario Award . The program shines a spotlight on 22 entrepreneurs across the country who are transforming our world through unbounded innovation, growth and prosperity. The panel of judges will announce seven regional winners in July.



Bateman established Marble to solve a critical healthcare issue for patients: limited access to their data. As legislation, such as the 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, paves the way for patients to control their data, Marble has continuously set the standard for patient-authorized data access across all health networks, including state and regional Health Information Exchanges (HIEs). Marble continues to transform the medical record access process. The company is unleashing future innovation in sectors, including digital health, legal and insurance, that will benefit from comprehensive health data sets.

In a statement issued by Stephanie Lamont, Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario program director: “It’s amazing to see so many entrepreneurs in Ontario driving forward with purpose. What stands out in this year’s cohort is the focus on environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Whether clothing, beverage, skincare, industrial products or beyond, these entrepreneurs are taking a business-to-human approach to enable their stakeholders to consume sustainably and build a better world for their people and communities.”

Ranked on the Narwhal list of future unicorns in 2021, Marble experienced triple growth three years consecutively, including 600% revenue growth in the last two years. Marble’s API helps developers navigate the complex health data ecosystem with a way to manage patient authorization and consent, and access a vast data network from electronic health records (EHRs), HIE, release of information vendors and payors. The company is connected to more than 50,000 health organizations across North America via the Carequality Interoperability Framework.

“James is an accomplished and respected leader,” said Derrick Chow, co-founder and COO, Marble. “His energy and passion for our mission drives results and inspires many stakeholders, including staff, customers and partners. We look forward to Marble’s future under his tenure as the company impacts millions of people by making health data accessible to the apps people use in their daily lives.”

About Marble

Marble is on a mission to positively impact lives by enabling consumer-mediated health data exchange for businesses, applications, and services that patients use. Marble fuels digital health innovators by providing developers with a simple solution to connect to and navigate a complex health data ecosystem. The company’s API infrastructure offers identity validation, HIPAA-compliant consent management and connections to hundreds of thousands of data sources—all served through FHIR-friendly resources which are easily integrated into customer workflows. With offices in Dallas, San Francisco and Toronto, Marble is powering businesses for customers across North America with its rapidly expanding national data coverage. For more information, visit www.marbleapi.com .

