Jamf Announces it Has Earned Key Information Security and Privacy Management System Certifications

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, recently achieved certification against the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 standard for the first time. In addition, Jamf successfully maintained certification against the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard. The positive audit conclusion against both standards was issued by an accredited certification body for these management system standards, Coalfire Certification. The scope of both certificates comprise operations supporting the Jamf Pro, Jamf Now, Jamf School and Jamf Protect solutions in Jamf’s locations across Minneapolis, Eau Claire, Katowice and Emmen.

ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is considered a gold standard for managing information security. ISO 27701 is a newer standard published in August 2019, and is an extension of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) prescribed by ISO 27001. This privacy-focused framework provides additional requirements for establishing and maintaining a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) and for securely processing personally identifiable information (PII). The establishment of a PIMS will allow Jamf to better comply with privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as similar standards and regulations by outlining a framework to address privacy and data security.

While certification against ISO 27001 demonstrates how Jamf maintains and continually improves an ISMS, certification against ISO 27701 demonstrates how Jamf has successfully established a PIMS.

“Jamf is committed to effective management of information security risk and compliance requirements relevant to maintaining and continually improving the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer information,” said Linh Lam, Jamf’s chief information officer. “Obtaining this certification is another step in achieving our vision of delivering an enterprise-secure, consumer-simple platform that protects customers’ privacy.”

Jamf’s success in earning both certifications demonstrates Jamf’s commitment to following industry best practices when it comes to handling and securing customer personal data while mitigating privacy risks. For more information on Jamf’s privacy practices and policies, please see the Privacy Page within Jamf’s Trust Center .

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

About Coalfire Certification

Coalfire Certification is an accredited certification body per both the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), no. 9224. The certification body administers management system audits for service organizations within the cloud and technology, healthcare, and financial sectors.

