The Global Digital Health market size is projected to reach USD 551,090.78 Million by 2027 from USD 220,160.45 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartphones have evolved from communication and entertainment devices to health and fitness monitoring devices. According to Skyquest analysis, 97% of US citizens own smartphones. Digital health market participants are creating innovative mobile applications to track daily activities such as fitness, exercise, nutrition, and well-being, thereby providing users with quality healthcare and comfort.

Furthermore, mobile applications enable users to obtain information about medical inquiries, schedule appointments, track consultations, store healthcare information, and track and order medical prescriptions. For instance, Players such as AssistRx, Practo, and Wareed have launched mobile applications in various parts of the world. Apple, IBM, and Google are focusing on improving the mobile health experience by offering a wide range of subscription plans and improving data security features.

The growing need for accurate and timely information procurement, as well as the increasing demand for lowering medical expenses, are two significant reasons driving the market. Furthermore, in developed economies, consumer shifts toward value-based care, increased demand for efficient management of organizational workflows in healthcare organizations, and various private and public initiatives to develop healthcare IT infrastructure will drive the adoption of digital health market software solutions.

Read market research report, " Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report based on Technology (Mobile Health Technology, Health Information Technology, Wearables Technology, Telehealth Technology), By Deployment Mode (Software, Service, Hardware), By Modality (Wired, Wireless) By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027” by SkyQuest

The COVID-19 pandemic has virtually disrupted all major sectors worldwide, and the digital health market segment has seen a positive boost as a result of the pandemic. Various governments in both developed and developing economies have modified regulations governing the use of digital technologies in healthcare. This has increased the use of digital health technologies, which has had a positive impact on the industry's growth. In addition, a large number of cases and the need to track the long-term effects of vaccines has increased the demand for EHR solutions and healthcare analytics. The impact is expected to drive the adoption of digital health, thereby promoting industry growth. However, as digital health becomes more popular, there is an increase in the number of security breaches and data leaks.

The rapidly rising incidence rate of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer requiring long-term care and patient monitoring services are driving the digital health market services. Telemedicine and telehealth services are rapidly being adopted by the healthcare community and are gaining acceptance from both government and private players. Governments around the world are pushing for the implementation of electronic intensive care units (e-ICUs), which allow for remote patient monitoring via two-way cameras, high-speed internet, and electronic devices. Other factors such as the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure levels, and the rising prevalence of diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and diabetes are expected to drive the market even further.

Rapid advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, as well as professional adoption of cloud-based storage systems, are key factors driving the market growth. Doctors and other healthcare providers are increasingly using devices such as smartphones and tablets to monitor and track the health of their patients. Furthermore, significant advances in processing and storage technologies have made computing resources more affordable, efficient, and accessible, allowing for on-demand delivery of these services to patients through the internet. Furthermore, widespread government support and the implementation of favorable policies to encourage the adoption of digital health market solutions are increasing the demand for the technology.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections that are featured in SkyQuest's reports are derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Our in-depth research analysis implements a quadruple approach to estimating the market size. Exhaustive primary and secondary research is conducted to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step is to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation are done to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Digital Health Market based on Technology, Deployment Mode, Modality, End-User, and Region:

Digital Health Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Mobile Health Technology Health Information Technology Wearables Technology Telehealth Technology Others

Digital Health Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Software Service Hardware

Digital Health Modality Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Wired Wireless

Digital Health End-User Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Clinics Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centres Home Care Settings Others

Digital Health Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players of Digital Health Market

Pillo (US)

Ginger.io (US)

Cylance (US

Johnson & Johnson (US)

General Vision (US)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (US)

Babylon Health (UK)

MDLIVE (Evernorth Group) (US)

Gauss Surgical (US)

Medtronic (US)

