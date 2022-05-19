Vegas on Chain is Ready to Unveil its Crypto JackPot Project and Custom Web3 dAPP

Vilnius, Lithuania, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vegas on Chain (VOC) is a next generation DeFi project with integrated dAPP that is accessible without a wallet on your phone, PC or tablet. Contract is fully automated and delivers both JackPot and ThePump AUTOMATICALY. This ensures transparency and functionality of project 24/7 and gives the best and fairest chances to win.

Concept: Blockchain part

Problem with centralized platforms and even with the casinos is trust - you cannot really be sure what odds are you getting, are cards being shuffled in fair a way, is roulette wheel spinning correctly and even if you manage to win somehow against all odds and cheats you can be banned. Crypto technology solves these problems by putting gambling on the blockchain. This is it- no more unfair shuffling or bans, everything is done on blockchain and hard-coded in to the contract, all winnings and payouts are fully automated and decentralized.

Concept: Vegas part

After visiting world’s best casinos in Las Vegas and ourselves being lifelong gambling and blockchain enthusiasts we decide to create one-of-a-kind decentralized lottery, where percentage of every buy and sell goes to the JackPot, if there is no buys for 10 minutes last buyer wins the JackPot and if nobody wins the JackPot until it fills to 50 000$ - an event called ThePump happens, which means contract takes half of the JackPot and does a single transaction buyback which in effect raises the token's price significantly. Please refer to our whitepaper and socials for more details how lottery is organized and prizes won.

Combine VOC JackPot lottery with the ThePump and you get never ending FOMO.

About Vegas on Chain

Vegas on Chain is a cutting-edge approach to lotteries in general. It combines Blockchain technology and traditional lotteries in an intriguing way to deliver the best from both worlds:

Stake – can give up to 5000% APY and gives stability to the price forming a floor

JackPot – buys every 9 minutes or less guaranteed

ThePump – can’t win? Everybody wins than, buyback when JackPot hits 50 000$

Secure – team is KYC’ed by Pinksale and audited by InterFi

Tax to sustain and reinvest into the ecosystem

All the functionalities are here and ready before launch

Vegas On Chain project is expected to start presale on PinkSale on May 21, 2022. Please refer to our socials for more details.

