QPR Software Plc to publish a prospectus concerning a rights offering

Earlier today on 19 May 2022, QPR Software Plc (the “Company”) announced that it will commence a Rights Offering, in which the Company issues up to 4,010,458 new shares in the Company (the “Offer Shares”) primarily to the Company’s existing shareholders in proportion to the number of shares they hold in the Company and secondarily to the Company’s existing shareholders and other investors (the “Offering”). The subscription price is EUR 0.86 per Offer Share.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has today 19 May 2022 approved the Finnish language EU Recovery prospectus (the “Prospectus”) drawn up in conjunction with the Offering. The Prospectus will be made available on the Company’s website at www.qpr.com/fi/yritys/merkintaoikeusanti today 19 May 2022. The Prospectus will also be made available on the website of Evli Plc, the lead manager of the Offering, at www.evli.com/en/qpr on or about this day 19 May 2022.

The subscription period for the Offering will commence on 27 May 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time and expire on 10 June 2022 at 16:30 p.m. Finnish time (the “Subscription Period”) (unless the Subscription Period is extended).

The subscription rights are freely transferable, and they will be subject to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd from 10:00 a.m. Finnish time on 27 May 2022 to 18:30 p.m. Finnish time on 6 June 2022 (unless the Subscription Period is extended). The ISIN code of the subscription rights is FI4000523204 and the trading symbol is “QPR1VU0122”.

The lead manager of the Offering is Evli Plc. The legal adviser to the Company is Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd and the communications adviser to the Company is Viestintätoimisto Bravura Oy.









Further information:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

