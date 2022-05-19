Passport Technology Surpasses 400 LiveCage Activations Across 17 States

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, continues to lead in providing cashier automation and efficiency through LiveCage™.

Now in 65 gaming locations, the LiveCage platform is highly praised for dramatically improving labor efficiencies, reducing variances to near-zero, enhancing the overall guest experience with shorter wait times, and evolving to further penetrate standard and custom CMSs with integrated payments, regulatory and loyalty feature functionality.

"The tremendous growth and adoption of LiveCage is a testament to our team's resources and thought in better understanding critical pain points our customers need and want to solve," states Jason King, CRO of Passport. "We are committed to collaborating with our customers to further penetrate their operations, expanding LiveCage's functionality and improving the experience of all stakeholders."

The LiveCage platform redefines the casino cashier through Passport's proprietary cash transaction software suite and custom-built cash dispensers. LiveCage automates the cash cage cash management, increasing staff efficiency, reducing variances, and providing cashiers with more time to create a better guest experience. LiveCage's intuitive centralized portal enables real-time reporting, terminal management, configuration, transaction, and audit reports. Future products building on the LiveCage automation platform includes a new Jackpot Pro dispensing solution and additional reporting and data analytics.

"We developed LiveCage with initially modest expectations but now see that it has become the de-facto standard in cage automation. Its success is partly a function of the intense market need for labor-saving automation tools and partly due to our obsessive focus on constantly improving the functionality to appeal to every customer with a goal to improve speed, accuracy, and service," stated Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport.

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

