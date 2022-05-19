Cox Media Group Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) today announced that CMG Local Solutions has achieved 2022 Premier Partner Status in The Google Partners program. The program annually recognizes the achievements of top-performing digital marketing firms and teams around the world.

CMG Local Solutions delivers a full suite of innovative digital solutions and advanced performance metrics that help seamlessly connect local brands to relevant audiences. CMG is among the distinguished partners listed in the Google Partners Program, highlighting the success of the company’s mission to innovate its best-in-class digital marketing experience for clients.

"We're honored to be recognized for the 11th year in a row as a Google Premier Partner,” said Joe Weir, SVP of Digital at CMG Local Solutions. “Our relentless focus on marketing excellence, customer service and delivering results for our advertising customers is represented in being in the top 3% of Google Partners year after year. We would like to thank our valued clients and our dedicated team of certified digital marketing experts that are focused on driving real business results."

CMG Local Solutions serves 4,500 digital clients and has initiated more than 200,000 campaigns.

"For Premier Partners, Google looks at customer growth, retention, and product differentiation. That means the types of solutions our customers are running across Google, and CMG Local Solutions, outperform 97 percent of other Google Ads providers in these areas,” Weir added.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

The Premier Partners’ mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online. As a Google Premier Partner, CMG Local Solutions has access to a wide range of exclusive, high-value benefits including:

Product betas - Receive ongoing access to the most current product betas.

- Receive ongoing access to the most current product betas. Advanced Google Ads support - Access 24-hour advanced ads support to help you quickly and efficiently resolve your clients’ issues.

- Access 24-hour advanced ads support to help you quickly and efficiently resolve your clients’ issues. Executive experiences - Attend invite-only industry events, such as roundtable discussions with Google leaders, sessions with other Premier Partners, and opportunities to hear from industry thought leaders.

- Attend invite-only industry events, such as roundtable discussions with Google leaders, sessions with other Premier Partners, and opportunities to hear from industry thought leaders. Premier Partner Awards - The Premier Partner Awards highlight excellence in digital marketing and showcase Premier Partners that help drive results for clients with Google Ads.

- The Premier Partner Awards highlight excellence in digital marketing and showcase Premier Partners that help drive results for clients with Google Ads. Newly redesigned 2022 Premier Partner badge - Signal to clients and the industry that you’re recognized as a leading partner with your 2022 Premier Partner badge.

- Signal to clients and the industry that you’re recognized as a leading partner with your 2022 Premier Partner badge. High-value incentives - Help your clients get a better start with their campaigns with Google Ads credit

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States," says Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing. "These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Corporation (d/b/a CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. We are marketing experts – leveraging our premier television, radio, and digital advertising solutions to create best-in-class local marketing campaigns for our clients across the country. Local Solutions, powered by Cox Media Group, provides customizable digital marketing products and services that drive results. With local expertise and innovative tools, our digital advisors help maximize sales, boost brand value, and turn prospects into customers. Please visit www.cmglocalsolutions.com for more information.



