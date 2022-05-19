Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc Files for Bankruptcy Protection under Chapter 11, Subchapter V

Venice, FL, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST), has filed a voluntary petition under the Federal Bankruptcy Code, Chapter 11, Subchapter V. The Petition was filed on May 12, 2022 in the United States Bankruptcy Court Middle District of Florida Tampa Division.

The filing was precipitated by the litigatory actions of certain former Directors and Officers that while unfounded have damaged the business integrity of the Company and endangered the Company’s shareholders as well as inhibiting the ability of the Company to raise working capital and market its products.

The actions of these persons have included illegal and unfounded filings in Nevada, and numerous erroneous and illegal emails and communications designed to misinform Company Shareholders and Distributors. This includes the Former CEO and Chairman executing false documents impersonating the CEO and other Officer Titles of the Company MONTHS after being terminated for cause. This former CEO is now instrumental in leading the attempts to damage and take over the company.

Aphex plans to submit a timely reorganization plan and seek Debtor in Possession Financing to drive the marketing of its unique sanitizing water known as Hy-IQ and related products.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (Aphex):

Aphex is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, hydrogen-based cleaning technology, and has been producing germ killing solutions for over 10 years. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of sanitizing that you won’t find anywhere else. Hy-IQ® Water uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs.

“We Kill Germs with Physics, Not Chemistry” is a tagline that expresses their commitment to the environment by providing non-Chemical solutions to the spread of dangerous pathogens. Killing the most dangerous germs on the planet, while meeting the EPA’s definition of “Water”, is revolutionary.

To find out more about Aphex and their technologies, visit Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. - Superior Sanitization (aphexus.com)

Forward Looking Statements:

