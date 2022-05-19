Menstrual Cup Market Size Worth USD 2,610 Million by 2030 at 3.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menstrual Cup Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Menstrual Cup Market Information by Product, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2030”, the market size is expected to grow by 3.6% CAGR, is anticipated to reach USD 2,610 million by 2030.

Market Scope:

During menstruation, the menstrual cup is introduced into the vaginal area. It's a fantastic hygiene tool that helps ladies manage their menstrual flow. The bell-shaped cup has been developed to collect blood. This cup can also keep the pH level of a woman's vagina under control. These menstrual cups come in a variety of sizes and styles. There are a variety of little cups that are both reusable and disposable. Compared to sanitary pads and other menstruation materials, the menstrual cup is the safest hygienic tool. They are environmentally friendly since they do not absorb blood. For many ladies, cleaning and utilizing this product is simple. The transition of women from using sanitary pads to using menstruation cups is expected to be rapid in the coming years.

Competitive Dynamics:

The menstrual cup market is quite competitive. The price war between the major companies will be fierce. In the menstrual cup industry, technological improvements and extensive research are key occurrences. In addition, in the following years, market expansion, acquisitions, and alliances will take place. Several menstrual cup awareness efforts are being spearheaded by significant players. This will teach women how to use the cups securely.

The key players of the menstrual cups market are

Lena Cup

Keeper, Inc

OrganicCup ApS

Diva International Inc.

SochGreen

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

INTIMINA

Mooncup Ltd

Saalt

EARTH CARE SOLUTION

Fleurcup

irona Hygiene Private Limited

Ruby Cup

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The increasing number of women in both developed and emerging countries is a major market driver. The female population is rapidly increasing. The use of menstruation products is increasing as the female population grows. The menstrual cup market will benefit from the increase in population. Furthermore, increased female hygiene awareness is a major driver of the menstrual cup industry. Irritation infections are caused by sanitary pads and tampons. Menstrual cups, on the other hand, can minimize irritation and odor while still having a large blood retaining capacity.

The female population is more knowledgeable about the advantages of menstrual tampons. Female customers are more likely to acquire the product as a result of this. In addition, menstrual cups are less expensive than tampons and sanitary pads. Many women prefer menstruation cups because of the cost savings.

Menstrual cups lower the overall cost of every menstrual cycle purchase. In the forecast term, the cost issue could lead to a high uptake of menstruation cups. In recent years, government financing for female menstruation products has increased dramatically. The government is taking steps to ensure that women have access to safe and secure items. As a result, there are a lot of campaigns and initiatives about menstruation cups. All of these reasons will contribute to the menstrual cup market's high supply and revenue rates.

Market Restraints:

The inability to insert some menstruation cups is a commercial constraint. It is necessary to practice using menstruation cups. This technique is untidy and challenging the first few times. For the market, there is a lack of knowledge about how to use the product. Latex menstruation cups may also cause allergic responses. Many women have experienced allergic reactions to latex cups. This market sector may have lower demand. In addition, a lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries may limit the market for menstruation cups. The use of these cups can result in a variety of problems. There is a critical need for increased awareness activities in these areas.

COVID-19 Evaluation:

The worldwide menstrual cup market is under pressure from Covid 19. Many industries' demand and production are slowing down. Many production facilities have been forced to close as a result of the virus's spread. Due to the epidemic, the menstrual cup market has few channels. The market for menstruation cups has a high level of consumer demand. The market, on the other hand, is unable to meet the demand. Production has slowed as a result of the infection. Product delivery is also being delayed due to supply chain problems. Shipments of menstruation cups have been halted in numerous areas. The menstrual cup market is being harmed by global regulations and lockdowns. However, product purchases are made through online shopping and platforms. The post-covid market picture appears to be promising. Demand and output are both anticipated to skyrocket. During this time, there is a lot of talk regarding menstrual cups. This will result in a significant increase in the market for menstruation cups.

Market Segmentation:

The market is divided into two types of products: reusable and disposable.

Thermoplastic, Latex, Medical-grade Silicone, and Natural Rubber are the many types of materials used in the market.

The market is divided into online retailers and pharmacies based on the distribution route.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the major regions in the menstrual cups market. With bigger shareholdings, America will outgrow other regional players. The menstrual cup market is experiencing remarkable growth due to rising disposable income. Menstrual cups are used by more than half of the women in the 15-20 age group. All of these factors combine to make North America the most profitable menstrual cup market.

Another region with the fastest growth is Asia Pacific. China is a major supplier of silicone menstruation cups in this region. It is the second-largest market for menstruation cups in the world. All of these reasons will contribute to the Asia Pacific menstrual cup market's adoption and growing rate.

