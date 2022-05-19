Madre Tierra Unveils Transparent Trade Policy, A Key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Pillar

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madre Tierra Mining Ltd. (“Madre Tierra” or the “Company”), a company that is taking an innovative approach to the traditional gold exploration model by combining the sustainability of a cash flow generating gold trading business with that of traditional exploration potential, is pleased to release to our stakeholders, a Transparent Trade policy (“Policy”), which is a critical pillar in the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) framework.



The Company reiterates its commitment to a more sustainable supply chain through the Policy. Generally, the Policy ensures that the Company will pay approximately 50% more per ounce of gold than other mining operators to our local and licensed artisanal mining partners. The Policy also requires the Company to publish the weighted average purchase price for gold acquired from our local and licensed artisanal mining partners to ensure accountability and transparency.

Further, Madre Tierra avoids brokers and aggregators and purchases directly from our mining partners, increasing the margin received by the miners.

“We recognize that as a mining business operating in Colombia, we have a profound impact on the lives and livelihoods of our local partners,” commented Sasha Kaplun, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Madre Tierra.

Kaplun continued: “Through our Transparent Trade policy, we commit to purchasing gold from our mining partners at a significant premium relative to other gold purchasers in the region. As we strive to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders, we must remain cognizant that we play an essential role in supporting our local mining partners, families, and communities.”

“Based on our projected annual gold purchase quantities for our first year of wholesale operations, we anticipate injecting over a US$1 million into the local economies of the communities we operate in.” Kaplun finished.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.madretierragold.com/ or https://invest.madretierragold.com/ or contact us at invest@madretierragold.com.

About Madre Tierra:

Madre Tierra is not your traditional gold company. We hedge high-risk exploration and development and focus on operating activities that generate revenue from day one through our unique gold-trading license in Colombia.

Madre Tierra aggregates gold from artisanal and small-scale operators in Colombia for sale into the international markets, allowing the Company to capture a spread on each transaction regardless of market fluctuations.

Madre Tierra is also focused on the exploration of its 90% owned El Carlinita gold project located in the municipalities of Montecristo and Santa Rosa del Sur, Bolivar, Colombia. With a diversified asset base, a cash flow generating gold trading business, and exposure to gold exploration upside, Madre Tierra offers shareholders a unique opportunity to benefit beyond the traditional gold trading business.