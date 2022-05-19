Printronix Expands Product Portfolio to Provide Best-in-Class, Most Comprehensive Impact Printing Solutions for Industrial Applications

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printronix, a global manufacturer of Line Matrix technology, today announced an expansion of its industrial printer portfolio through an exclusive distribution agreement for Serial Dot-Matrix printers with Fujitsu Isotec Limited. Under the agreement, Printronix will serve as the exclusive distributor of Fujitsu SIDM printers throughout the Americas and serve as a strategic channel partner in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Through this partnership, Printronix and Fujitsu will broaden their customer base and strengthen their presence within these important markets.

"We are excited to partner with Printronix to provide SIDM printers to support the impact printer customers in the industrial marketplace," said Mr. Kenji Mizuno, Fujitsu Isotec Limited President. Over the past 45 years, Printronix has established itself as the leading Manufacturer in high-performance impact printers and has developed long-tenured relationships with leading Fortune 1000 customers. Printronix serves industry leaders in automotive, food & beverage, retail, transportation/planning, and government & utilities with solutions specialized for optimal performance in harsh supply chain environments. The DL-series of high-quality SIDM printers from Fujitsu will enable Printronix to provide the most complete range of impact printers for mission-critical industrial print applications. The new portfolio of DL-Series SIDM printers will offer a comprehensive advanced exchange service program to ensure the highest product uptime.

Werner Heid, Printronix Chief Executive Officer, adds: "With the addition of the Fujitsu DL-series SIDM printers, which is one of quietest printers in their class, Printronix will provide customers through its growing portfolio of industrial printer solutions a one-stop-shop for all industrial impact printing needs; providing unrivaled performance, maximum equipment uptime, and ultra-low operating costs. Today's launch of the expanded SIDM portfolio is the next step in Printronix's mission to become a single source provider for all its customer industrial printing solutions."

Printronix Reliable Line-Matrix and Serial Dot-Matrix printers

The Printronix P8000 line matrix series, the current S809/S828 SIDM printers, as well as the newly added DL Line of Fujitsu SIDM printers, deliver the most comprehensive, exceptionally reliable, customizable impact print solutions. Printronix Line and Serial Impact Dot-Matrix printers are designed to print invoices, reports, build sheets, shipping and transportation documents, labels, and other supply-chain documents in mission-critical manufacturing, distribution, transportation & planning, government, banking, and food & beverage applications. Users can expect maximum uptime, low cost of ownership, and unmatched reliability in demanding point-of-sale and industrial environments.

About Printronix

Printronix was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. It is a manufacturer of industrial printing solutions, offering the most-trusted selection of ultra-dependable printers, supplies, and service for demanding environments. The company offers two of the most-trusted brands in industrial printing, Printronix and TallyGenicom, which are well known throughout manufacturing, distribution, retail, food & beverage, banking, government, and other enterprises across the globe.

To view the complete Printronix series and request more information, visit www.printronix.com.

