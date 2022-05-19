OFL Applauds NDP Commitment to Decent Work and Access to Unionization

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour applauds the Ontario NDP announcement that, if elected, they will introduce card check certification and make it easier to join a union. Andrea Horwath made the announcement via Zoom today at a hybrid press conference joined by Marty Warren and Myles Sullivan from the United Steelworkers in Sault Ste. Marie.



“As the Official Opposition, Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP have proven their commitment to unions and working people in Ontario,” said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “Today’s announcement demonstrates the real action they are ready to take if they are elected on June 2.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour, Ontario’s umbrella organization for working people and their unions, has endorsed the Ontario NDP and is supporting NDP candidates across ridings including Michele McCleave-Kennedy who is running Sault Ste. Marie.

“Michele is a champion for workers’ rights. She has advocated for workers as a leader in her OSSTF local, as President of the Sault Ste. Marie and District Labour Council, and as an Ontario Federation of Labour board member,” said Coates. “Michele understands the issues that matter most to working people, and she is ready to fight for them.”

As Ontarians are facing skyrocketing living costs, the Ontario Federation of Labour says that now is a critical time to elect a government that will put the needs of working people and their families first.

“Right now, people need jobs that pay the bills,” said Coates, “An NDP government that implements easier access to a union and introduces first contract arbitration will mean better access to decent work in this province.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

